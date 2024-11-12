GR0 Wins 'Best Large Integrated Search Agency' of 2024 at US Search Awards

GR0's Win Reflects Its Unparalleled Revenue Growth, Client Results, and Commitment to Employee Wellbeing

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GR0, a premier omnichannel digital marketing agency, is thrilled to announce that it's been awarded the Best Large Integrated Search Agency Award at the 2024 US Search Awards. The recognition reflects GR0's remarkable growth and client success since its founding in 2020, and rapid rise as a leader in the digital marketing landscape.

At GR0 , the emphasis on high-quality service and innovative, data-driven strategies has attracted an impressive roster of clients, including high-profile partnerships like Paris Hilton Fragrances, Bragg, Coco, and Billie Eilish's "Happier Than Ever" merchandise.

Though the US Search Awards recognized GR0 for its search efforts, its team of experts goes far beyond SEO and includes Paid Search, Paid Social, Email and SMS, Affiliate Marketing, TikTok Shop Management, Amazon & Marketplace Services, and Creative. GR0 has solidified itself as a one-stop shop marketing agency for brands of all sizes.

The agency also demonstrates its commitment to a supportive workplace through its comprehensive benefits, including mental health days, flexible PTO, and inclusive insurance plans. Additionally, GR0's DEI initiatives reinforce a workplace culture centered on mutual respect and collaboration.

The agency's targeted SEO work, including campaigns for Pickleheads, Ritual, and Litter Robot, delivered substantial results, including a 460% increase in referring domains, a 1566% increase in unique monthly visitors, and a nearly 75% revenue surge, respectively. These achievements showcase GR0's ability to combine strategic insights with measurable, sustainable results.

GR0's US-based, multidisciplinary team offers clients a holistic digital marketing experience where they can build custom packages to fit each brand's unique needs. This comprehensive approach, alongside the agency's dedication to employee wellbeing, sets GR0 apart as an innovative and powerful player in the digital marketing space.

For more information on GR0's services, visit their website .

About GR0: GR0 is a Los Angeles-based digital marketing agency dedicated to helping brands grow through innovative, data-driven strategies and exceptional client service. Known for its expertise in search engine optimization, digital advertising, and creative content, GR0 partners with companies across industries to drive sustainable growth and measurable results.

