GR0 Wins Three Comparably Awards in Q2

Comparably , a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site in the US, recognizes top employee-rated companies in 16 different categories throughout the year. GR0 received these honors after receiving high ratings on Comparably by employees who provided anonymous feedback on a variety of workplace culture questions, ranging from work environment to compensation to leadership.

"Employee feedback is the single most important indicator of workplace culture, and since we began operations, we have been focused on building a company culture that perpetuates positivity, camaraderie and innovation, regardless of gender, race, age or socio-economic status," said Kevin Miller , CEO & Co-Founder of GR0. "I am extremely honored that the women at GR0 feel highly of our company and I want to continue to lead in a way that they feel their voices will always be heard. There is no room in the workplace for discrimination based on gender, and I am grateful to work with a team that focuses on equality and promoting diversity. We are a better company for it."

"Our annual Best CEOs for Women list continues to shine an important light on the leaders that female employees rated as the best of the best," said Comparably CEO Jason Nazar. "Chief executives like Kevin Miller create environments that support and encourage women, and we hope other leaders will be motivated to do the same within their own organizations."

Co-founders Kevin Miller and Jon Zacharias have made it a focus within the first year of operations to prioritize employees. Encouraging innovation from the team, the employees are presented with endless opportunities for career growth at unprecedented rates.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized by our employees as one of the Best Leadership Teams and for Best Career Growth. We are proud to have built a company where our team not only feels compelled to innovate, but also one where they are recognized and rewarded for their endless hustle," said co-founder Jon Zacharias .

The leading LA-based agency helps brands rank #1 on Google by leveraging search engine optimization. For more information about GR0 and to read reviews related to client and employee feedback, please visit Comparably , Glassdoor , Clutch or Crunchbase .

About GR0:

GR0 is a digital marketing agency focused exclusively on igniting organic growth for direct-to-consumer startups and helping brands rank #1 on Google . GR0 empowers clients to build powerful online brands that deliver incredible value and joy to consumers.

GR0 was co-founded by SEO & marketing experts and long-time best friends Jonathan Zacharias , and Kevin Miller who both have a wealth of online marketing and advertising experience with top D2C and B2B brands.

About Comparably:

Comparably ( www.comparably.com ) is a leading workplace culture and compensation monitoring site that provides the most comprehensive and accurate representation of what it's like to work at companies. Employees can anonymously rate their employers in 20 workplace culture categories, providing the public a transparent and in-depth look at the experiences different segments of workers have based on gender, ethnicity, age, department, tenure, location, education, and company size. Since launching in 2016, Comparably has accumulated 10 million ratings on 60,000 U.S. companies. The platform has become one of the fastest-growing SaaS solutions for employer branding and a trusted third-party site for workplace and salary data, most notably for its annual Best Places to Work series.

