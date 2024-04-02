GR0's New Creative Department Redefines Conversion Expertise: Unveiling a New Era of Strategic Creative Solutions

GR0 Appoints Industry Leaders Shaun Lewin and Katie Day To Drive Innovation and Excellence in Creative Solutions

LOS ANGELES, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading digital marketing agency GR0 announces the appointments of Shaun Lewin as Creative Director and Katie Day as Enterprise Creative Director. These new hires mark a significant step in the company's goal to redefine conversion expertise and usher in a new era of strategic creative solutions.

Lewin brings a wealth of experience to his role as Creative Director, with a significant background in production and content creation. From his tenure at the Emmy-nominated "Epic Rap Battles of History" series to his expertise in social direct response marketing, where he's helped scale hundreds of brands like Dollar Shave Club, Fabletics, and Dr. Squatch, Lewin's contributions have left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. His goal is to foster a collaborative environment that encourages creativity and innovation, setting the stage for success in advertising excellence.

Meanwhile, Day is a professionally trained creative leader with over a decade of experience enhancing brand presence and driving sales. Day's record of building unbreakable creative teams and producing outstanding results ideally positions her for her role as Enterprise Creative Director. Her vision is to establish GR0 as the top world-class creative agency in Los Angeles, prioritizing client satisfaction and data-driven insights.

Lewin and Day will lead GR0's Creative Department in redefining conversion expertise. Their strategic approach and innovative techniques will pave the way for groundbreaking campaigns that exceed client expectations.

The appointments of Lewin and Day underscores GR0's commitment to delivering strategic creative solutions and strengthening its position as a leader in the digital marketing industry.

About GR0: GR0 is a leading digital agency based in Los Angeles that gives brands an unfair advantage against competition through powerful storytelling and data-driven performance marketing. GR0 is a true one-stop-shop with a complete range of top-tier marketing services, including paid media, creative, content, SEO, email and SMS, and affiliate. Its experts work in true partnership with clients' teams to incorporate their unique stories in every aspect of their marketing efforts, propelling their narratives across platforms and driving tangible results.

