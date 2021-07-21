Grab attractive offers with MSI 'Back To School' deals; discounts of up to 30% across laptops with Flipkart Big Shopping Days & Amazon Prime Day Sale

- Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale will go live from 23rd - 27th July 2021

- Amazon Prime Day sale will take place on 26th & 27th July 2021

- Exclusive bundle deals available at offline authorized stores till 31st August 2021

NEW DELHI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, the technology and laptop giant, has announced attractive offers with 'Back to School' initiative on its laptop range by partnering with Flipkart and Amazon for the upcoming Big Shopping Days sale & Prime Day sale to delight the consumers. The company is providing discounts of up to 30% on its Gaming line-up as well as the Business & Productivity models. The customers can avail discounts on leading ecommerce portals Flipkart.com and Amazon.in.

With 'Back to School' initiative, MSI is also offering exclusive bundle deals on select Gaming models and Business & Productivity line-up which are available till 31st August, 2021. By purchasing the products via offline authorized channel, consumers get a free Loot box with a Mouse/ Headset by MSI on a purchase of GE Raider, GS Stealth (10th & 11th Gen Intel Core) and GF Thin series.

On a purchase of Creator models (15/17), consumers will get an additional bundle free of cost including Wireless Mouse and 9 in 1 Type C Hub. The offer is also valid on the purchase of Summit/ Prestige series + Creator 15M with a combination of Wireless Mouse and RJ45 Dongle.

The high-performance and utility-based laptops by MSI offer smart innovation, exceptional graphics and revolutionary features.

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Green Lin, Regional Marketing Manager, MSI, said "MSI has always ensured innovation with powerful features empowering gamers and professionals to have the best user experience when it comes to their laptops. With this partnership, we want to help our customers gain the benefits of our extraordinary product line-up. As a brand, our focus is always to provide an exclusive experience to our consumers through exceptional graphics, revolutionary features and designs that are appreciated by our consumers. We look forward to creating an all-inclusive experience for our consumers and attach new customers to our existing portfolio. We are hopeful our consumers will have an amazing experience."

Offers on Flipkart.com

BUSINESS & PRODUCTIVITY

MODERN SERIES "Complete package for students"

For those in pursuit of a livelier lifestyle, the stylish Modern 14 deliver effortless mobility. This new series lays the foundation of a comprehensive content-creation solution that will continue to grow with innovative new products designed to be the best companions for business elites, young talent and consumers with light content creation requirements. Discounts of up to 19% available on Modern series.

Modern 14 B11MO-093IN which was initially available at INR 67,990 is priced at INR 56,990.

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor- 1135G7

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- Iris Xe Graphics

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512 GB SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (White)

Price - INR 56,990

Modern 14 B10MW-423IN which was initially available at INR 61,990 is priced at INR 49,990.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor 10210U

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 60Hz 72%NTSC Thin Bezel, close to 100%sRGB

Graphics Card- UMA

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512 GB SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (White)

Price - INR 49,990

To increase ones productivity, MSI offers Prestige 14 A10RAS-097IN at a discount of 31%. The laptop was initially available at INR 1,23,990, is now priced at INR 84,990

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor 10510U

Display- 14" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level

Graphics Card- MX330, GDDR5 2GB

RAM - DDR IV 16GB

Storage - 512 GB SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (White)

Price - INR 84,990

GAMING SERIES

GP 65 Leopard 10SEK-830IN features NVIDIA GeForce RTX 20 Series Graphics card for ray tracing experience with smooth gaming visuals, Dedicated Thermal Solutions for the GPU and CPU for effective cooling, and a 144 Hz IPS-level Thin Bezel Display for an immersive viewing experience.

With discounts of up to 30% the laptop which was initially available at INR 1,45,990 will be priced at INR 1,04,990.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz 45%NTSC Thin Bezel

Graphics Card- RTX2060, GDDR6 6GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2 (2666MHz)

Storage - 256 GB SSD/ 1TB HDD

Keyboard - Per key RGB steelseries KB

Price - INR 1,04,990

GL 65 Leopard 10SEK-465IN is powered by Core i7 10th Gen processor and NVIDIA Geforce RTX graphics card. This laptop has 7 heat pipes that keep the CPU and GPU cool even under extreme gaming demand. The GL65 Leopard also features a SteelSeries keyboard that can be customised to your likingBezel Display for an immersive viewing experience.

With discounts of up to 28%, the laptop which was initially available at INR 1,53,990 will be priced at INR 1,09,990.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz Thin Bezel

Graphics Card- RTX2060, GDDR6 6GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2 (2666MHz)

Storage - 256 GB SSD

Keyboard - Per key RGB steelseries KB

Price - INR 1,09,990

GF63 Thin (10SCXR-1617IN/ 10SCXR-1616IN/ 10SCXR-1618IN ) comes with GTX 1650 graphics for a seamless gaming experience.

With discounts of up to 23%, the laptops which were initially available at INR 87,990, 78,990, 76,990 is priced at INR 72,990, 62,990 and 58,990.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10500H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 - 10300H+HM470

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- GTX1650 Max Q, GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 256GB SSD/ 1TB HDD, 256GB SSD/1TB SSD & 1TB HDD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (Red)

Price - INR 72,990/ 62,990/ 58,990

GF65 Thin 10UE-290IN is available with a discount of up to 13%, the laptop was initially available at INR 1,06,990 and now is priced at INR 92,990.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor -10500H+HM470

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- RTX3060 GDDR6 6GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (Red)

Price - INR 92,990

RTX 3060 "The Ultimate Shockwave with Portability"

Stealth 15M A11UEK-227IN features an 11th Gen Intel Processor for seamless gaming, an Effective Cooling system to ensure that you can play games for hours, and an HDMI port and Thunderbolt 4 to connect to multiple monitors.

With discounts of up to 17%, the laptop which was initially available at INR 1,62,990 is priced at INR 1,34,990.

Processor- 11th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -11375H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- RTX3060, GDDR6 6GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2

Storage - 1TB SSD

Keyboard - RGB Gaming Keyboard

Price - INR 1,34,990

Bravo 15 A4DDR-420IN is powered by an AMD Ryzen 5 mobile processor and RadeonRX 5500M Graphics built on 7nm technology to deliver desktop-caliber gaming performance.

With discounts of up to 20%, the laptop which was initially available at INR 78,990 is priced at INR 62,990.

Processor- Ryzen 5 4600H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz 45%NTSC IPS-Level

Graphics Card- RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - Single backlight KB (Red)

Price - INR 62,990

Offers on Amazon.in:

BUSINESS & PRODUCTIVITY

Modern 15 A10M-482IN is available with a discount of up to 19%, the laptop was initially available at INR 78,990 and now priced at INR 63,237.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i5 Processor -10210U

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 60Hz

Graphics Card- UMA

RAM - DDR IV 8GB 2666MHz RAM, expandable to 64 GB

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - White Backlit Keyboard

Price - INR 63,237

GAMING SERIES

GF65 Thin 10SDR-1280IN is available with a discount of up to 15%, the laptop was initially available at INR 1,11,990 and now priced at INR 94,089.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz

Graphics Card- GTX1660 Ti, GDDR6 6GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - Backlight Keyboard (Single-Color, Red)

Price - INR 94,089

GF75 Thin (10SCXR-654IN/ 10SCXR-655IN) comes with a discount of up to 14%, the laptops were initially available at INR 95,990 and INR 83,990 and now priced at INR 81,770 and INR 72,775 respectively.

Processor- 10th Gen. Intel® Core™ i7 Processor -10750H+HM470/ Intel® Core™ i5 Processor -10500H+HM470

Display- 17.3" FHD (1920*1080), 144Hz

Graphics Card- GTX1650, GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - Backlight Keyboard (Single-Color, Red)

Price - INR 81,770/ INR 72,775

Bravo 15 A4DDR-212IN comes with a discount of up to 9%, the laptop was initially available at INR 95,990 and is now priced at INR 87,291.

Processor- Ryzen 7 4800H

Display- 15.6" FHD (1920*1080), IPS-Level 144Hz

Graphics Card- RX5500M, GDDR6 4GB

RAM - DDR IV 8GB*2

Storage - 512GB SSD

Keyboard - Backlight Keyboard (Red)

Price - INR 87,291

About MSI

MSI is a world leader in gaming, content creation and AIoT solutions. Bolstered by its cutting-edge R&D capabilities and customer-driven innovation, MSI has a wide-ranging global presence spanning over 120 countries. Its comprehensive lineup of laptops, graphics cards, monitors, motherboards, desktops, peripherals, servers, IPCs, robotic appliances, and vehicle infotainment and telematics systems are globally acclaimed. Committed to advancing user experiences through the finest product quality, intuitive user interface and design aesthetics, MSI is a leading brand that shapes the future of technology. For more product information, please go to https://www.msi.com.

- All rights of the technical, pictures, text and other content published in this press release are reserved. Contents are subject to changes without prior notice.

SOURCE MSI