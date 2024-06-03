MSI New Server Platforms Drive Cloud-Scale Efficiency with Intel® Xeon® 6 Processor

TAIPEI, June 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MSI, a leading global server provider, today introduced its latest Intel® Xeon® 6 processor-based server platforms at Computex 2024, booth #M0806 in Taipei, Taiwan from June 4-7. These new products showcase a new level of performance and efficiency, tailored to meet the diverse demands of cloud-native and hyperscale workloads.

MSI's New Server Platforms with Intel Xeon 6 Boost Performance and Efficiency for Cloud-Scale Workloads

"Data center infrastructure requirements are diversifying, with certain workloads requiring performance measures beyond just cores and watts," said Danny Hsu, General Manager of Enterprise Platform Solutions. "To better cater to today's evolving compute demands, data centers must achieve consistent performance even during peak loads. MSI's new server platforms, built around Intel Xeon 6 processor, drive density and power efficiency, making them ideal for cloud-scale workloads."

"Intel Xeon 6 processors are designed to deliver high performance for the widest range of workloads. With high core density and exceptional performance per watt, servers featuring our new processors offer improved performance per watt and TCO for targeted workloads, helping data centers achieve higher throughput for workloads where power, space, and cooling are limited," said Ryan Tabrah, Vice President, and General Manager of Intel® Xeon® E-Core products, at Intel.

Catering to cloud service providers, MSI has introduced three server platforms powered by Intel Xeon 6. These platforms, the CX170-S5062 and CX270-S5062, share the same DC-MHS form factor motherboard with a DC-SCM2 module. They support dual-socket processors, 32 DDR5-DIMM slots, and one PCIe 5.0 x16 OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slot.

The 1U CX170-S5062 platform accommodates two PCIe 5.0 expansion slots and offers options of eight or twelve 2.5-inch PCIe 5.0 U.2 NVMe drive bays. The CX270-S5062 is a 2U platform that supports up to six PCIe 5.0 expansion slots, with two double-wide slots for GPU cards. This system can house up to 24 2.5-inch PCIe 5.0 U.2 NVMe drive bays to accelerate processing speeds and deliver top-tier performance across applications, such as AI inferencing.

Additionally, the CX271-S3066 is a 2U single-socket mainstream server that provides up to 24 2.5-inch U.2 NVMe drive bays. The system supports 16 DDR5 DIMM slots, three PCIe 5.0 x16 slots, two OCP NIC 3.0 mezzanine slots, and two NVMe M.2 ports. The CX271-S3066 serves as an ideal platform for flash storage applications and general-purpose workloads. These new systems all feature support for the DC-SCM2 Server Management Module with Aspeed AST2600 BMC, ensuring server management flexibility.

