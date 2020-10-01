Grab Your Crayons Because Chili's Annual CREATE-A-PEPPER Campaign Is Back Baby

Since 2002, we have proudly supported the lifesaving work of St. Jude and have remained dedicated to its mission: Finding cures. Saving children. ® To date, we have raised more than $77 million, but we could not have done this without you. We're asking for your help once again to ensure that no family ever receives a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live.

You have from today through Nov. 6 to visit your local Chili's to help fight childhood cancer by:

Turning a pepper with purpose into a work of heart for a $1 donation

Adding a donation to your check using the tabletop tablet located on every restaurant table or through online to-go orders

Create-A-Pepper with purpose safely in the comfort of your own home by downloading a coloring sheet here

"For 18 years we have seen the extraordinary work of St. Jude, which is why we continue to lean on our Guests, Team Members and communities to support the fight against childhood cancer," said Doug Comings, senior vice president and co-chief operating officer at Chili's. We know that every pepper has a purpose, and it is part of our mission to help families see that their child has a future."

In 2016, Chili's made its second multi-year commitment to St. Jude. By raising $30 million in six years to enhance the work of The St. Jude School Program presented by Chili's, Team Members and Guests will help ensure that St. Jude patients continue their schoolwork during treatment at St. Jude. Continuing to learn in a school environment is an important part of the treatment process, as St. Jude becomes a home-away-from-home for so many kids and families. This program keeps patients on track with their peers, and provides a sense of normalcy through the treatment process.

"For more than 20 years, the support that Chili's has provided to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital has been a true testament to how we can all come together creatively, for a common purpose – helping others in need," said Richard C. Shadyac Jr., President and CEO of ALSAC, the fundraising and awareness organization for St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. "By participating in the CREATE-A-PEPPER campaign, Chili's Guests support the continuing education of St. Jude patients throughout their treatment. That's such a huge contribution to the overall well-being of the child and something we, alongside our tremendous partner, share such pride in."

How the Chili's and St. Jude partnership began:

Eighteen years ago, a local, grassroots fundraising effort by seven Memphis-area Chili's restaurants was launched

By 2004, support of St. Jude and its mission grew into a national partnership with our Create-A-Pepper campaign

In 2006, we committed to raising $50 million over a 10-year period -- one of the largest single partner donations in the history of the hospital -- to build the state-of-the-art Chili's Care Center

In 2014, Team Members and Guests proudly achieved this goal [two years early]

In 2016, we announced plans to raise $30 million over six years to help develop The St. Jude School Program presented by Chili's and support the needs of the patients and families

Today, we're on track to achieve our $30 million goal, but need your help getting there

Show your support by pulling up a chair safely in our restaurants or ordering to-go and join us in supporting St. Jude. To learn more about how you can help take down cancer, visit www.chilis.com/st-jude.

Together We Give Back. Together We Chili's.

About Chili's Grill & Bar

Hi, welcome to Chili's! We're a leader in the casual dining industry and the flagship brand of Dallas-based Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE: EAT). We're known for our big mouth burgers, Texas-sized ribs, full-on sizzling fajitas and hand-shaken margaritas. We take our food seriously – but not ourselves – because dining out should feel like a celebration even if there is nothing to celebrate. Our passion is making every Guest feel special, and every day, our ChiliHeads make it their job to spread #ChilisLove across our more than 1,600 restaurants in 29 countries and two territories. And Chili's cares. We host local Give Back Events to support kids, education and hunger, and have raised more than $77 million through our annual Create-A-Pepper campaign benefiting St. Jude Children's Research Hospital®, because giving back is a big part of who we are. Find more information about us at www.chilis.com, follow us on Twitter or Instagram, like us on Facebook @Chilis or join us on TikTok @chilisofficial.

About St. Jude Children's Research Hospital

St. Jude Children's Research Hospital is leading the way the world understands, treats and defeats childhood cancer and other life-threatening diseases. Its purpose is clear: Finding cures. Saving children.® It is the only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center devoted solely to children. Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since the hospital opened more than 50 years ago. St. Jude won't stop until no child dies from cancer. St. Jude freely shares the discoveries it makes, and every child saved at St. Jude means doctors and scientists worldwide can use that knowledge to save thousands more children. Families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food – because all a family should worry about is helping their child live. Join the St. Jude mission by visiting stjude.org, sharing stories and videos from St. Jude Inspire, liking St. Jude on Facebook, following St. Jude on Twitter and Instagram and subscribing to its YouTube channel.

