Grab Your Hard Hat and Join the Crew at the Construction-themed 15th Annual Avon Heritage Duck Tape® Festival

As usual, it's a blueprint for success with a variety of exciting and interactive activities! Don't forget your favorite roll of Duck Tape® and come down to the Festival's "hard hat site." Families can enjoy a Duck Tape® Maker Tent featuring arts and crafts; vendors offering delicious fair foods; numerous new rides and attractions; family-friendly games; and live entertainment from the Martin Family Circus and more.

Other can't-miss happenings this year include:

Saturday's Duck Tape ® parade at 10 a.m. will showcase unique Duck Tape ® floats created by community groups and local businesses.

at will showcase unique Duck Tape floats created by community groups and local businesses. Larger-than-life Duck Tape ® sculptures , created by students from the University of Cincinnati College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP), will be assembled on the Festival grounds for all to see.

, created by students from the College of Design, Architecture, Art and Planning (DAAP), will be assembled on the Festival grounds for all to see. Duck Tape ® makers can show off their one-of-a-kind Duck Tape ® outfits (theme-related or not!) at the annual Duck Tape ® Festival Fashion Show Main Stage for a chance to win this year's Grand Prize, sponsored by Cedar Point Amusement Park.

makers can show off their one-of-a-kind Duck Tape outfits (theme-related or not!) at the annual Main Stage for a chance to win this year's Grand Prize, sponsored by Cedar Point Amusement Park. To enter, each participant is required to wear at least one main article of clothing and one accessory made from Duck Tape ® .

.

Every participant will also receive a $5 voucher that can be redeemed at the Duck Tape ® Gift Shop (located on Festival grounds) toward their favorite Duck Tape ® swag.

voucher that can be redeemed at the Duck Tape Gift Shop (located on Festival grounds) toward their favorite Duck Tape swag. New this year, Tractor Supply Company's Fair Tour & Experience will make a stop at the Duck Tape ® Festival. The tour features barnyard-themed interactive games and exhibits for Festival-goers of all ages.

Festival. The tour features barnyard-themed interactive games and exhibits for Festival-goers of all ages. Plus, the first 500 visitors each day will receive a free roll of Duck Tape® – ensuring they can build, fix and construct at home!

Admission is free for this three-day event, which annually draws more than 60,000 duct tape enthusiasts from around the world. Free transportation is also available around the Festival grounds.

The Avon Heritage Duck Tape® Festival takes place at Veteran's Memorial Park, 3701 Veteran's Memorial Parkway in Avon, Ohio:

Thursday, June 14 : 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: Friday, June 15 : 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

: Saturday, June 16 : 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

: The Duck Tape® parade starts at 10 a.m. , beginning at Avon High School and ending at Veteran's Memorial Park.

Please note, the days of the Festival have altered this year – Thursday through Saturday – giving dad Sunday off to enjoy Father's Day!

For more information about the Avon Heritage Duck Tape® Festival, visit DuckTapeFestival.com.

DUCK TAPE® BRAND DUCT TAPE

An American original, Duck® brand is known for its quality and innovation, which now includes a wide variety of colors, designs and licenses. Duck Tape® brand duct tape is available nationally at mass merchandise, hardware, home center, craft, food, drug, office, auto and specialty retailers in colors such as gold, electric blue, fluorescent pink, green and terracotta, and designs such as Galaxy, Love Tie Dye and Metallic Gold Stars.

Duck Tape®, marketed by ShurTech Brands, LLC, offers a vast array of innovative, forward-thinking solutions that help everyone – from makers and creators to do-it-yourselfers and professionals – to bring their ideas to life. The brand sets trends, inspires creativity and leads the way in do-it-yourself or jobsite projects, making and crafting, and more, providing the tools you need to make or repair anything you can imagine. Visit DuckBrand.com for additional product information as well as DuckTapeMaker.com for a source of everyday inspiration, imagination and creativity. Keep up-to-date on Duck® brand news by joining our more than 5 million fans on Facebook® (Facebook.com/DuckTape), following us on Twitter® (@TheDuckBrand) and Instagram (@TheDuckBrand), following our boards on Pinterest® (Pinterest.com/TheDuckBrand) and watching us on YouTube® (YouTube.com/TheDuckBrand).

SHURTECH BRANDS, LLC

ShurTech Brands, LLC, markets DIY (Do It Yourself), Professional and Home & Office consumer products under the Duck®, T-Rex® , FrogTape®, Painter's Mate Green® and Shurtape® brands. The company is a subsidiary of Shurtape Technologies, LLC, Hickory, N.C., an industry-leading producer of pressure-sensitive masking, duct, packaging and specialty tape products, with facilities in the United States, Canada, United Kingdom, Germany, Mexico, Peru, United Arab Emirates and China. Shurtape services numerous markets, including industrial, packaging, HVAC, professional paint, auto, marine, aerospace, arts and entertainment, and retail. Shurtape also manufactures and markets the Shurtape® and Kip® brands. Visit ShurtapeTech.com for more information.

