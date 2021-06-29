Grab Your Sunglasses And Let The Hedonista Help You Vacation Right This Summer At Virgin Hotels

Perfectly Planned: Book your stay seven+ days in advance and save up to 15%

Book your stay seven+ days in advance and save up to 15% Stay Awhile: Book two+ nights and save up to 20%

From June 29 until September 13 guests can book these packages for stays for travel between June 29 and September 20. The two room packages are available for stays at Virgin Hotels Chicago , Virgin Hotels Dallas , Virgin Hotels Nashville, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas as well as the soon-to-debut Virgin Hotels New Orleans and, can be booked on virginhotels.com

As travelers start to plan their summer vacations, Virgin Hotels' is ready to welcome all. In addition to the savings on accommodations, guests are guaranteed free high-speed Wi-Fi, street-priced minibars, and zero hidden fees or surcharges.

About Virgin Hotels:

Virgin Hotels is a lifestyle hospitality brand that combines heartfelt service, straightforward value, and a seamless, personalized hotel experience with the track record of innovation and smart disruption that Sir Richard Branson's global Virgin Group has pioneered for 50 years. Each property intermixes a passion for food and beverage with music and culture, fusing with the local landscape and providing a vibrant and inclusive environment for travelers and locals alike. Virgin Hotels Chicago - named the "#1 Hotel in the United States" in 2016 and "#1 Hotel in Chicago" in 2016, 2017, and 2020 by the Conde Nast Traveler's Readers' Choice Awards - Virgin Hotels Dallas - named the "#16 Hotel in Texas" - Virgin Hotels Nashville and Virgin Hotels Las Vegas are now open. Locations in New York, New Orleans, Miami, Edinburgh, and Glasgow to follow. Virgin Hotels continues to explore hotel and office conversions and ground-up development in Boston, Los Angeles, Austin, Seattle, and London.

