Grace Acquires Advanced Refining Technologies, Deepens Commitment to Refining Industry

Acquisition Expands Grace's Refining Catalysts Portfolio and Adds Value for Customers

COLUMBIA, Md., Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals and solutions that enable industries to enhance modern life, today announced it has acquired Chevron U.S.A. Inc.'s (Chevron) interest in Advanced Refining Technologies (ART or ART Hydroprocessing™), a joint venture between Grace and Chevron and a premier provider of refining catalysts that produce lower carbon intensity fuels.

"Grace's acquisition of ART reflects our dedication to the hydroprocessing sector, bringing customers even more value from our worldwide manufacturing network and technical expertise," said Thomas Deman, President, Performance Catalyst Solutions, Grace. "This strategic move positions Grace to better support the refining industry in helping to meet the challenges of the energy transition while optimizing operations, increasing efficiencies and maximizing yields."

Under full Grace ownership, ART will continue to produce catalysts for fixed and ebullated bed resid hydroprocessing, distillate hydrotreating, and the EnRich® portfolio of guard and hydrotreating catalysts for renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel production.

ART will also continue as the exclusive supplier of hydroprocessing catalysts to Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron and Lummus Technology, for use in newly licensed fixed and ebullated bed process units. Under a separate agreement, CLG will develop, sell and support the hydrocracking, lubes, and EnHance™ isomerization catalysts for renewables hydroprocessing.

"CLG is proud to continue our close collaboration with Grace as we expand our catalyst portfolio and deepen our support for hydrocracking, lubes and EnHance™ applications in renewables hydroprocessing," said Rajesh Samarth, Chief Executive Officer of Chevron Lummus Global. "With ART as our catalyst supplier, we are well-positioned to deliver integrated solutions that help meet our customers' evolving demands."

Seamless to customers, the transactions will enable ART and CLG to focus on the areas of the hydroprocessing catalyst market that best align with their business capabilities and strategic objectives. The companies remain committed to the hydroprocessing catalyst industry and to helping customers grow profitability through catalytic solutions across a variety of feedstocks.

Media Contact

Sharyn Nerenberg

[email protected]

+1 667-261-1054

About Grace

Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals and solutions that enable industries to enhance modern life. Our customers use our catalysts, engineered materials, process technologies and fine chemicals to manufacture everyday products – like renewable fuels, pharmaceuticals and food packaging – better, faster and smarter. Our thousands of employees work to harness the power of science for a better world at our global headquarters in Columbia, MD and locations worldwide. For more information, visit Grace.com.

About Chevron Lummus Global

Chevron Lummus Global (CLG), a joint venture between Chevron U.S.A. Inc. and Lummus Technology, is a leading technology provider for the production of renewable and conventional transportation fuels, premium base oils, and sustainable petrochemicals from a wide range of feedstocks. Powered by cutting-edge catalysts and innovative reactor internals, CLG's portfolio is designed to optimize efficiency and flexibility while minimizing emissions and maximizing economic returns. For more information, visit www.chevronlummus.com.

ENDEAVOR® and ART Hydroprocessing™ are trademarks of Advanced Refining Technologies LLC. EnRich® is a trademark of W. R. Grace & Co.-Conn. Advanced Refining Technologies is licensed to use the EnRich® trademark in the area of renewables. EnHance™ is a trademark of Chevron Products Company, a wholly owned subsidiary of Chevron Corporation.

SOURCE W. R. Grace