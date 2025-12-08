Grace and Molecule.one to Transform Peptide Building Block Synthesis with AI and Automation

The two companies enter into a multi-year strategic agreement to accelerate drug development timelines, strengthen U.S. manufacturing capabilities and help bring lifesaving medicines to patients faster

COLUMBIA, Md. and WARSAW, Poland, Dec. 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- W. R. Grace & Co. (Grace), a Standard Industries company and leading global supplier of specialty chemicals and solutions that enable industries to enhance modern life, and Molecule.one, a global leader in chemical AI and high-throughput chemistry and winner of the Standard Industries Chemical Innovation Challenge, today announced a strategic, multi-year agreement to discover and deploy new, scalable ways to manufacture chemical compounds.

In the first phase of the collaboration, the companies will advance the synthesis of certain peptide building blocks using Molecule.one's MARIA™ platform for AI and high-throughput experimentation. Grace and Molecule.one are working together to address a supply chain bottleneck in peptide components—the building blocks essential for manufacturing therapeutics, including the rapidly expanding GLP-1 treatments for weight loss and diabetes. With strong demand for metabolic-disease peptides, the global market is expected to more than double by 2030, surpassing $100 billion and underscoring the urgent need for more efficient scaling and production.

"Combining Grace's deep expertise in fine chemicals with Molecule.one's award-winning AI and automation platform will allow us to transform the way we scale and manufacture pharmaceuticals while strengthening our capabilities at our U.S. Fine Chemicals Manufacturing sites," said Brenda Kelly, President, Materials Technologies, Grace. "The first phase of this collaboration will accelerate how complex peptide building blocks are produced, reducing development timelines and helping drug manufacturers bring innovative treatments to patients faster."

"Following Grace's successful validation of our technology, we sat down to discuss strategic priorities. We quickly identified significant synergies, which made the collaboration natural," said Piotr Byrski, co-founder and CEO of Molecule.one. "Working closely with Grace scientists, the MARIA™ platform will not only optimize processes, but help discover completely novel, scalable ways to make molecules – starting with complex peptide building blocks. This collaboration represents the first deployment of an AI-driven discovery and synthesis platform designed to enable large-scale chemical manufacturing—from initial scaling through full production."

With Molecule.one's MARIA™ platform conducting AI analysis and autonomously running thousands of miniaturized reactions, Grace can rapidly identify and prioritize novel, efficient production routes for the building blocks that complex peptides depend on. Combining computational approaches with high-throughput experimentation will enable development speed and ensure reliable, reproducible lab results, giving pharmaceutical customers a critical advantage over conventional synthesis methods for peptide building blocks, which are often inefficient and difficult to scale.

The Standard Industries Chemical Innovation Challenge was a global competition designed to accelerate innovation in chemical retrosynthesis by harnessing the power of AI. Among the more than 30 teams that entered the Challenge, Molecule.one emerged as the winner of the $1 million award, recognized for its advanced AI platform, MARIA™.

About Grace

Grace, a Standard Industries company, is a leading global supplier of specialty chemicals and solutions that enable industries to enhance modern life. Our customers use our catalysts, engineered materials, process technologies and fine chemicals to manufacture everyday products – like renewable fuels, pharmaceuticals and food packaging – better, faster and smarter. Our thousands of employees work to harness the power of science for a better world at our global headquarters in Columbia, MD and locations worldwide. For more information, visit Grace.com .

About Molecule.one

Molecule.one is a global leader in chemical AI and automation. Our core product is MARIA™: frontier AI coupled with a microliter automated laboratory. We own the largest and fastest growing dataset of microliter-scale reaction outcomes, which are used to train models that help automate synthesis, purification and data generation. MARIA™ serves clients across industries by delivering bespoke compound libraries, and solutions to support in-house synthesis for our partners.

Our goal is to deploy a new kind of infrastructure for everyone to run their chemical synthesis and discovery workflows on, expanding the synthesizable space beyond currently known chemistry. For more information, visit Molecule.one .

