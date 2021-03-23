Grace Hill Acquires Elizabeth Moreland Consulting

GREENVILLE, S.C., March 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of the industry's only talent management solution covering policies, training and assessment that is designed to drive property performance and reduce operating risk by developing and retaining property management talent, today announced the acquisition of Elizabeth Moreland Consulting, Inc., the industry leader in Tax Credit and affordable housing compliance and resource training.

The two organizations have been in close partnership for two years. Elizabeth Moreland Consulting, founded by Elizabeth Moreland in 1995, is the most robust resource for Tax Credit and affordable housing available in multifamily. The acquisition will bring Moreland's extensive library of online training courses, compliance certifications, Tax Credit forms and filings, and educational content to further enhance Grace Hill's industry leading policy, training and assessment solutions. Elizabeth Moreland will continue consulting for Grace Hill, offering her expertise and extensive knowledge to the firm's Tax Credit and affordable housing client base.

"Elizabeth is truly an unmatched expert in the complicated world of Tax Credit and affordable housing," said Dru Armstrong, chief executive officer of Grace Hill. "Based on our longstanding relationship it was a natural transition to bring Elizabeth Moreland inhouse as Grace Hill continues to expand our comprehensive resources and innovate toward becoming the partner and property performance resource for all multifamily operations. We are thrilled to continue to build upon our relationship with Elizabeth."

Moreland has more than 30 years of multifamily experience, including serving various roles in the property management of all types of housing including Tax Credits, HUD Section 8, HOME, Bond, special needs, students and conventional. As the President of Elizabeth Moreland Consulting, Inc. and the Housing Credit Training Center, she has taught thousands of industry professionals nationwide.

She holds numerous industry designations including, Site Compliance Specialist, National Compliance Professional-Executive, Fair Housing Coordinator, Housing Credit Certified Professional, Specialist in Housing Credit Management, and Certified Occupancy Specialist in both HUD and Rural Development. Moreland is also the author of two reference guides — Practical Solutions for Managing Tax Credit Developments and Solving the Eligibility Puzzle… 5 Steps in Determining Eligibility.

"Grace Hill is unrivaled in delivering content and best practices to the industry at large and it is an honor to partner with them in a more holistic manner," Moreland said. "I believe integrating my efforts and expertise further into the Grace Hill platform will be instrumental as we continue to support, educate and guide the affordable housing industry."

