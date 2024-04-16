Grace Hill Launches Holistic Multifamily Online Reputation Management Solution

Unified Platform Offers Exceptional Insights for Reviews, Social Media and Listings

GREENVILLE, S.C., April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and performance management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, today announced the launch of an enhanced online reputation management (ORM) solution designed to help multifamily communities streamline their online reputation and protect property brands to attract new residents. The new ORM provides a consolidated view of overall performance and key metrics across all review and social sites.

"Reputation management should not be reactionary; it's a sound strategy for enhancing a property's financial health," said Grace Hill's CEO, Kendall Pretzer. "Embracing a robust reputation management program provides a significant return on investment. Prompt and authentic responses to reviews clearly communicate to both current and potential residents that their feedback is not only heard but valued. This level of engagement is a powerful determinant in their housing selection, with a well-curated community reputation often being the critical deciding factor. Such strategic focus not only boosts resident satisfaction but also positively impacts the property's bottom line."

More than 87% of consumers use Google to evaluate local businesses and read detailed reviews, and 79% of prospects say that reviews impact their leasing decisions. Built for the multifamily industry, Grace Hill's ORM solution provides comprehensive tools and trusted benchmarks to save time, streamline operations, and drive results.

The ORM solution features a dashboard view of listings, reviews and social media sites, along with key metrics that help communities understand overall performance. The intuitive platform centralizes your property's online presence, saving you valuable time while increasing customer satisfaction. Advanced integrative AI makes it easy for onsite teams to make informed decisions based on real customer feedback and prioritize the insights that matter most.

"Managing decentralized reviews across multiple sites, social platforms, and online listings creates a significant challenge for onsite teams in efficiently responding to resident feedback," says Julia Crawford, Senior Vice President of Product Management at Grace Hill. "Grace Hill offers an enhanced technology solution that helps clients manage their online brand and drive traffic to their website and property. The intuitive dashboard also allows for the robust reporting and analytics needed to boost retention and obtain quality leads."

Grace Hill's single dashboard solution, available now, allows operators to easily manage listings and reviews in real-time, providing a more accurate, consistent and reliable experience.

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

