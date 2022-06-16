Grace Hill Announces Inaugural Impact Hero Awards

The company will recognize the efforts of those making a difference in their local communities

GREENVILLE, S.C., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, an innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, today announced the 2022 Impact Hero Awards program, an annual recognition of both people and organizations for building relationships, helping others in need and making a positive impact in their communities.

Grace Hill's mission is not only to educate and train real estate's top talent, but also to make a positive impact on the communities they serve. As a part of that mission, the company wants to recognize those who make a difference in their local communities as well. Whether it's through tireless volunteer work or the establishment of a non-profit, Grace Hill seeks to contribute to the efforts of those who give to others.

"Grace Hill has a deep understanding of the importance of working together and building community," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "By offering the industry's leading training and performance solutions, our organization fuels personal and professional growth. Through programs like the Grace Hill Impact Hero Awards, we are also able to highlight our customers who go above and beyond professionally as well as personally. "

The grand prize winner will receive a $3,500 donation by Grace Hill to the non-profit 401(c)(3) organization of the winner's choice, as well as a plaque recognizing their heroic impact efforts. Two runners-up will receive $2,000 and $1,000 charitable donations respectively. In addition, each winner will be recognized at a ceremony during Fall 2022.

"Grace Hill is committed to improving the lives of people where they work and live through service and the industry's top technology," said Traci Johnson, CMO at Grace Hill. "We are grateful to those heroes in our industry who are also making an impact in their local communities. We look forward to hearing their stories and showing our appreciation for their hard work."

There are three primary requirements for nominees — a Grace Hill client in current standing, made a positive impact in their community and must be willing to be in the spotlight to share their story. Anyone is free to nominate, and the deadline for submissions is August 5, 2022. Winners will be selected by an independent panel of judges, who will separately select and rank their top three finalists. Votes will be tabulated by a person outside the judges' panel. Three finalists will be announced by August 19, 2022. Winners will be announced by December 1, 2022. Please see additional award and submission details at Grace Hill 2022 Impact Hero Awards .

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides industry-leading SaaS technology solutions designed to make a positive impact in real estate and improve the lives of people where they work and live. Harnessing years of real estate experience and the understanding that people are better together, Grace Hill helps owners and operators increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. More than 500,000 professionals from over 1,700 companies rely on Grace Hill's talent performance solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn .

