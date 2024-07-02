Grace Hill Named 2024 National Apartment Association Supplier Company of the Year

Recognized for providing policies and training in ever-changing multifamily industry

IRVING, Texas, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and performance management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, is proud to announce the company won the 2024 National Apartment Association (NAA) Excellence Award in the Supplier Company of the Year category. NAA's annual Excellence Awards program recognizes outstanding performance and leadership across the rental housing industry – celebrating communities, industry professionals and affiliated apartment associations that make unique contributions to the industry. This year's award recipients were formally recognized at a ceremony during Apartmentalize , NAA's annual conference and exposition, held June 19 – 21 in Philadelphia.

"NAA extends congratulations to Grace Hill for being selected as a 2024 NAA Excellence Awards Winner," said NAA President and CEO Bob Pinnegar. "This award speaks to your resolute effort and commitment to improving the rental housing industry. We thank you for your contributions and continued leadership."

Grace Hill was selected based on the company's ability to adapt to the continuous shifts in the multifamily industry landscape and provide its clients with the most comprehensive and up-to-date policies and online training, as well as industry-leading surveys solutions and mystery shopping. In the last year, Grace Hill has taken several steps to bolster its solutions to offer its customers a more holistic picture of their employees and their business, helping to improve property performance, reduce risk and support employee success.

"We're honored that the NAA has recognized our efforts and our dedication to providing customers with solutions around the critical issues our industry faces," said Kendall Pretzer, Grace Hill CEO. "The expansion and evolution of these performance solutions is more critical than ever as multifamily sees increased competition for renters and top industry talent. Through partnerships with Grace Hill, owners and operators have the data and tools to achieve optimal property performance and increase employee engagement."

In the last 12 months, Grace Hill has launched several initiatives to elevate the industry:

The KingsleySurveys Employee Engagement Program was introduced to provide critical sentiment data to companies and help employees feel valued and productive in reaching their growth potential. The program provides survey options at critical touch points, including recruiting, onboarding, training and offboarding.

The company also recently introduced an enhanced reputation management solution designed to help multifamily communities effectively manage their online reviews and protect property brands in order to attract new residents.

Rolling out throughout 2024, Performance HQ is a powerful ecosystem that provides operators with enhanced user management, automated assignments, secure acknowledgments, and visual dashboards that maximize employee efficiency, development, and compliance.

In 2023, Grace Hill served more than 2,000 clients, had over 3 million of its courses completed and developed hundreds of detailed policies and job descriptions. Grace Hill also conducted thousands of mystery shops for its clients with a 97% on-time completion rate, and our surveys have reached more than 7 million residents and nearly 20,000 real estate professionals.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,300 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Grace Hill