Grace Hill Empowers Multifamily Leaders to Turn Data into Decisions

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Multifamily owners and operators today face mounting pressures: rising expectations from residents, tighter margins and fragmented systems that make it difficult to see what truly drives performance. Without a clear view, initiatives stall, compliance risks grow and both resident and employee experiences suffer—costing organizations valuable time and resources. Grace Hill , a leader in talent and performance management for commercial and multifamily real estate, is addressing these challenges through PerformanceHQ, its integrated platform that unifies training, compliance, stakeholder feedback and AI-driven insights to help operators act with clarity and improve results across their portfolios.

"Data should empower and drive results. Our platform transforms disparate information into knowledge, helping teams focus on what truly moves the needle for residents and results," Grace Hill CEO Kendall Pretzer said. "We replace guesswork with guidance. From AI-driven insights to analytics that inspire action, Grace Hill is redefining what it means to lead with intelligence."

Since launching in 2024, Grace Hill's award-winning PerformanceHQ platform has unified solutions and translated training, compliance, marketing, and stakeholder feedback into actionable, in-depth insights that drive performance. In the second half of 2025, Grace Hill expanded the platform's ability to centralize data and guide action with the introduction of Intelligence+, Capture Wizard, Gracie AI innovation and advanced analytics dashboards. Properties leveraging these tools are reporting measurable impact, including saving up to 40 hours per week and outperforming industry benchmarks across compliance, operations and resident experience.

Intelligence+ Delivers Instant Clarity

Intelligence+ leverages Gracie AI to automatically summarize critical resident survey insights and deliver curated recommendations across entire portfolios, eliminating time-consuming data analysis. Through Gracie, the solution also derives insights directly from resident survey comments and organizes them into 13 predefined categories. Users can apply filters by location or category, instantly refreshing overviews with targeted insights that help prioritize faster and more effectively. Categories include move-in experience, maintenance, communication, management, resident retention and more.

Each insight card provides essential details and actionable recommendations, from suggesting training programs to specific service improvements, enabling teams to address areas that need attention. With Action Plans fully integrated, teams can streamline task assignment, deadline management and progress tracking in a single centralized platform. The result is a smarter, faster way to turn resident feedback into measurable improvements across the portfolio and be able to quickly make capital expenditure decisions that are impactful to residents.

"Intelligence+ saves me 40 hours per month in survey analysis," said Welton McCrary, Director of Property Management at Perennial Properties. "It used to be difficult to carve out time to turn our resident feedback into a measurable action plan. With Intelligence+ we can create and execute a plan much quicker, which in turn has a greater impact on resident satisfaction and retention ."

Analytics Dashboard Provides Portfolio-Wide Performance Visibility

Launched earlier this year and enhanced monthly, the Analytics Dashboard within PerformanceHQ brings critical data from training, resident surveys and mystery shopping into one intuitive view. Instead of piecing together reports from separate systems, operators can now see correlations across people and property performance at a glance. Dynamic visualizations, advanced filters and cross-product scorecards make it easier to uncover trends, highlight risks and recognize successes across the portfolio.

Capture Wizard Simplifies Training Creation

Capture Wizard, available within Grace Hill's training solution, uses AI to make creating software tutorials fast and intuitive. With just a few clicks, it records workflows, automatically generates step-by-step instructions and voiceovers, and delivers interactive learning experiences that mirror real-world tasks. Teams save valuable time while ensuring employees have practical, up-to-date software training in PerformanceHQ . The result is a straightforward way for operators to boost productivity, support compliance and improve knowledge retention—without accessing multiple systems or time-consuming course development.

"Grace Hill's platform stands apart as purpose-built for multifamily operations and marketers, powered by recommendations grounded in real property successes and decades of industry knowledge," said Julia Crawford, senior vice president of product management at Grace Hill. "The unified platform leverages AI tools to transform previously disconnected data points into actionable intelligence, improving resident satisfaction, operational efficiency and net operating income."

Learn more and find Grace Hill at Booth #308 at the upcoming RETTC OPTECH conference on Nov. 17-19, 2025, at the MGM Grand Resort & Casino, Las Vegas, NV.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions designed to help owners and operators of real estate properties enhance property performance, mitigate operating risk and cultivate top talent. Its industry-leading solutions, which encompass policy, training, assessment, surveys, benchmarking and data-driven insights, are supported by years of real estate experience, extensive service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Additionally, Grace Hill offers cutting-edge marketing solutions, such as video tours and reputation management, to improve property visibility and engagement. Today, over 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 2,800 companies depend on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at GraceHill.com or on LinkedIn .

