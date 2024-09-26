Grace Hill Expands its Innovation With the Acquisition of Realync

IRVING, Texas, Sept. 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, an innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, announced today its acquisition of Realync, the leading virtual platform for resident tours and communication, to strengthen its offering and meet the growing industry demands for virtual solutions. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Realync is an innovator in virtual tour technology, offering a suite of communication solutions designed specifically for the multifamily industry. Its platform enables property owners and operators to connect with both prospective and current residents through video content and virtual tours. Over the past four years, Realync has experienced consistent growth by providing easy-to-use tools that help property teams improve performance, making it a natural fit with Grace Hill's suite of solutions.

"Video communication is transforming the way residents connect with property teams in real estate, and Realync's cutting-edge platform is a powerful addition to our solutions. Together, we are uniquely positioned to drive property performance and elevate resident satisfaction across the industry," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill.

Pretzer added, "We are looking forward to our teams sharing best practices and increasing innovation as we continue to do what we do best: provide technology solutions that solve industry challenges while elevating the performance of the people, the property, and the business."

Grace Hill and Realync share a common mission: enhancing onsite performance for customers. By combining Grace Hill's comprehensive suite of policy, training, and assessment solutions with Realync's virtual, video, and 360-degree technology, the partnership is a strategic fit for analyzing and improving property performance. In the future, Grace Hill sees opportunities to incorporate Realync's solutions into its training, performance, and analytics at the property level.

"We are thrilled to join the Grace Hill family! This acquisition will leverage the expertise of both Realync and Grace Hill, and we are confident that together we are better positioned to continue to meet and exceed the needs of the real estate industry," stated Matt Weirich, Co-Founder and CEO of Realync. "We are excited to continue providing superior service and new solutions to continue to address our customers' most critical marketing, leasing, and operating challenges."

Realync's founders, Matt Weirich and Ani Rangarajan, will join the Grace Hill leadership team. Matt Weirich will serve as Executive Vice President for Realync, responsible for taking care of clients and Realync employees. Ani Rangarajan will join the company as the Product Strategy Officer to begin working with the product team to strategize and innovate the Realync products across the Grace Hill platform. Together, they will work with Kendall and the senior leadership team and leverage their years of experience and expertise to support customers' needs.

Software Equity Group (SEG) served as the exclusive advisor to Realync.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk, and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise, and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

About Realync

Realync is the complete virtual solution for the multifamily industry. Realync's all-in-one platform, featuring video and 360-degree tours, enables multifamily teams to create engaging experiences, streamline the leasing process, and communicate effectively with renters. Trusted by many of the nation's leading property owners and managers, Realync's technology is currently used in over 600,000 units. Recognized as one of Inc. 5000's fastest-growing private companies and named an NAA Top Employer for three consecutive years, Realync is dedicated to innovation and excellence. Learn more at www.realync.com.

