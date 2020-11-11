Grace Hill Expands Multifamily Property Management Training and Policy Offerings on Human Trafficking; Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, a provider of policy, training and assessment tools to develop and retain property management talent, announced today that it will introduce new comprehensive training and policies on topics related to human trafficking as well as Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DEI). These materials will ensure that customers remain in compliance with evolving state laws and will provide the foundational tools for employers in the multifamily housing industry to create a safer, more welcoming, and equitable workplace environment.

"In order for real change to happen in the workplace, organizations and employees must engage in important, often difficult conversations," said Dru Armstrong, CEO at Grace Hill. "We take seriously our role as a trusted partner in talent performance management, and we're proud to be able to provide our customers with the necessary tools to promote meaningful learning that can be applied in day-to-day life and interactions."

Human Trafficking

Beginning January 1, 2021, the Florida Department of Business and Professional Regulation (DBPR) will enforce a law requiring public lodging establishments to post signage educating employees about human trafficking; institute a policy to report suspected human trafficking; and provide annual training for employees who perform certain duties. The human trafficking awareness training must be approved by the DBPR and include the following:

The definition of human trafficking and the difference between the two forms of human trafficking: sex trafficking and labor trafficking.

Guidance specific to the public lodging sector concerning how to identify individuals who may be victims of human trafficking.

Guidance concerning the role of the employees of a public lodging establishment in reporting and responding to suspected human trafficking.

In anticipation of the Florida statute and to ensure customer compliance by the January 1st deadline, Grace Hill has partnered with the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI) in tandem with NAA's Industry Operations Group, as well as the non-profit iEmpathize, to develop a training solution that will cover Florida's requirements. The training can also be modified to meet additional state requirements as those laws evolve.

Along with this new training, Grace Hill has also written a human trafficking policy that is available now to both PolicyPartner and non-PolicyPartner customers. Human trafficking courses specific to Florida are available now and the generic course will be available to customers on Wednesday, November 18th.

Diversity, Equity & Inclusion

As the national conversation on DEI evolves and remains top of mind for organizations in the multifamily housing industry, Grace Hill is introducing a series of five new courses that will address racism and racial bias head-on. These courses will provide a foundational understanding of the issues for all employees so they can fully participate in their organization's DEI programs.

The courses provide practical strategies to help reduce the impact that biases have on actions and offer strategies to avoid and respond to microaggressions. New short courses available November 17th, include:

Understanding Racism

Recognizing Racial Bias

Overcoming Racial Bias

Recognizing Microaggressions

Responding to Microaggressions

Grace Hill has also partnered with Melissa D. White, Founder and Executive Director of the non-profit 501(C)(3) organization Writing Our Wrongs, Inc., to host a webinar on overcoming racial bias, taking place Wednesday, November 18th. More information and a registration link can be found here.

