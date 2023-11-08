Grace Hill Launches Employee Engagement Program to Address Retention and Turnover

News provided by

Grace Hill

08 Nov, 2023, 09:05 ET

Turnkey solution helps multifamily and commercial real estate companies understand and solve employee challenges

GREENVILLE, S.C., Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the innovator of talent and performance management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, today announced the launch of the KingsleySurveys Employee Engagement Program, a comprehensive employee experience solution that helps real estate companies retain employees and reduce turnover costs. This new program provides leaders with real time insights needed to understand and quickly act on employee feedback before it's too late.

"Employee retention is an ongoing challenge in our industry and turnover is higher than the national average," said Kendall Pretzer, CEO of Grace Hill. "Companies are seeking tools to better understand employee needs and implement effective change. Grace Hill has made significant technology investments to our survey solutions product to help our clients improve performance and engagement."

Losing valuable employees is costly, going beyond just the money spent on hiring and training. The average cost of hiring a new employee is approximately $4,700, according to data from Zego. For a company with 100 workers and a typical turnover rate, this can add up to over $150,000 in annual hiring expenses. These numbers do not consider the productivity lost or the toll on employees due to burnout, making it critical for employers to prioritize employee satisfaction.

"Employee departures are beyond an inconvenience — they disrupt operations, impact property performance and strain budgets," said Julia Crawford, senior vice president of product management at Grace Hill. "As the leader in multifamily and CRE surveys, Grace Hill will continue to enhance and expand our solutions for our clients. By capturing unbiased feedback, this scalable solution can help companies make proactive decisions that improve overall satisfaction and performance."

The primary goal of the new KingsleySurveys Employee Engagement Program is to provide critical sentiment data to companies and help employees feel valued and productive in reaching their growth potential. This comprehensive solution offers a wide range of surveys and features including an Annual Employee Engagement Survey, Pulse Surveys, and Moments That Matter Surveys at critical touch points during recruiting, onboarding, training, and offboarding. A real-time dashboard combined with the powerful Kingsley Index™ Benchmarks provides actionable insights that make a difference for real estate owners and operators.

About Grace Hill
Grace Hill provides technology-enabled performance solutions that help owners and operators of real estate properties increase property performance, reduce operating risk and grow top talent. Its industry-leading solutions covering policy, training, assessment, survey, and data-driven insights are bolstered by years of real estate experience, in-depth service-level expertise and outstanding customer support. Today, more than 500,000 real estate professionals from more than 1,700 companies rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. Visit us at gracehill.com or on LinkedIn.

SOURCE Grace Hill

Also from this source

Grace Hill Unveils Winners of 2023 Impact Hero Awards

Grace Hill, an innovator of talent and customer management solutions for commercial and multifamily real estate, announced the winners of the 2023...

Grace Hill Names Gregory Lozinak as SVP of Account Management

Grace Hill, the innovator of the real estate industry's only talent management solution covering policies, training and assessment designed to drive...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Real Estate

Image1

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Image1

Data Analytics

Image1

Data Analytics

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.