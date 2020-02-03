Grace Hill Launches First Element of Its Workforce Talent Management Platform for Multifamily Housing - Vision 2020

GREENVILLE, S.C., Feb. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Grace Hill, the leading provider of talent performance solutions for multifamily housing property management, announced today the launch of the first phase of its totally redesigned workforce talent management platform – Vision 2020. An advanced new software interface will deliver a greater level of usability and personalization to increase learner engagement and training program performance.

Grace Hill selected Google Material Design to create the easiest and most intuitive experience for learners using Vision 2020. As such, it is consistent with the software design and the user experience that underpin brands learners already know, like DropBox, Lyft, The New York Times and Pinterest.

"We've taken in the best in modern interface design, our years of industry experience and learning and development expertise, and the insights of our customers," said Tami Criswell, Vice President of Product and Development at Grace Hill. "With all of this we have created a truly learner-first experience that makes training online not only easier, but more engaging, effective, and rewarding for multifamily professionals."

The feature-rich Vision 2020 learning environment now enables learners to seamlessly reserve time on their calendars to complete short 15-minute courses. A personalized welcome slide-out helps prioritize assignments and tasks. Smart visual prompts and calls-to-action help learners know what to do at all times during their training session, enabling them to stay on track to completion.

"What an innovative new learning experience!" said Jessica Dodge, Employee Development Manager for Harbor Group Management Company. "It's both intuitive in navigation and provides suggested learning to help grow our team members. We have taken full advantage of the robust branding and customization features so the learning management system fits perfectly within our company's employee development programs. Grace Hill provided so much support and resources to ensure a smooth transition. They are a very valuable learning partner."

A new course builder and a new administrator's experience are in design and development for launch later in 2020. The complete Vision 2020 will allow each property management organization to configure learning to its highest and best use for them. The product continues to highlight how Grace Hill's customers are able to stay on the cutting edge of talent performance in the midst of changing times.

About Grace Hill

Grace Hill helps companies managing multifamily residential properties reduce operating risk and increase property performance — with industry-leading policy, training and assessment solutions that develop, retain, and build top talent. Its advanced technology-enabled solutions are bolstered by years of multifamily experience, in-depth service-level expertise, outstanding customer support, as well as a partnership with the National Apartment Association Education Institute (NAAEI). Today, more than 1,400 companies covering a workforce of more than 500,000 people rely on talent performance solutions from Grace Hill. (gracehill.com)

