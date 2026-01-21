Gracenote Appoints AdTech Veteran Bill Condon First Head of Advertising Sales

Strategic hire marks latest milestone in Gracenote's continued expansion into CTV advertising & monetization

NEW YORK, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nielsen's Gracenote, the power behind consumer entertainment search and discovery experiences, today announced that Bill Condon has joined the company as its first Head of Advertising Sales. In this role, Condon will be responsible for driving revenue across Gracenote's fast-growing advertising business, with a focus on accelerating adoption of its Content Connect CTV ad platform.

Launched in December 2025, Content Connect brings Gracenote's content intelligence into streaming video workflows as ad buyers and sellers navigate an increasingly fragmented streaming market. Tapping Gracenote's proprietary Content ID Graph–built on entertainment metadata and TMS IDs already embedded in the CTV ecosystem–the platform enables program-level targeting, brand suitability controls and transparency for advertisers. For publishers, it creates new ways to package and monetize CTV inventory based on content quality.

Condon brings more than two decades of digital advertising expertise, spanning both the demand and supply sides of adtech. Most recently, he served as Vice President of Enterprise Sales and Partnerships at Xumo, where he was instrumental in scaling free ad-supported streaming TV (FAST) channel technology and driving monetization across major CTV platforms. His career also includes leadership roles at The Walt Disney Company, Tremor Video, Yahoo, AOL and PointRoll.

"This new role reflects the forward momentum of Gracenote's advertising business — from our 2024 contextual targeting rollout and Content Connect launch to expanded reporting through partnership integrations," said Ryan Moore, Chief Business Officer at Gracenote. "Bill's experience building and monetizing CTV and FAST platforms makes him the ideal leader to drive Content Connect's commercial growth as content intelligence becomes increasingly essential to CTV advertising."

"CTV advertising has reached an inflection point where scale and signal quality must advance together," said Condon. "Across ad buying and selling, there is a growing interest in harmonizing content-level signals with audience-based approaches, yet visibility into the programming ads run in hasn't kept pace. I'm excited to join Gracenote as we bring context into CTV transactions and make it actionable at the show level."

Gracenote helps advertisers meet their top objectives by focusing on what consumers are watching in addition to who's watching. The availability of program-level data organized in a structured taxonomy enables the industry to better leverage contextually targeted CTV advertising to drive business results.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote has aggregated, normalized and enriched core program metadata covering 50M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 70+ languages and 80+ countries. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. For more information, visit Gracenote.com or follow us on LinkedIn .

