Index Exchange Launches Gracenote-Powered Show-Level Reporting with Spectrum Reach

First-of-its-kind SSP capability delivers program-level insight and brand suitability controls to buyers while enabling media owners to enhance premium inventory.

TORONTO, Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Index Exchange Inc . (Index), one of the world's largest independent supply-side platforms, today announced a new capability with Gracenote , the power behind consumer entertainment search and discovery experiences, that enables show-level transparency for buyers without requiring activation against Gracenote segments. Spectrum Reach is among the first media partners to adopt the solution, bringing premium streaming inventory to market with enriched contextual signals and program-level reporting.

This capability builds on Index and Gracenote's recently announced collaboration , which introduced the industry's first SSP integration of Gracenote IDs to support show-level transparency, brand suitability, and post-campaign reporting. With this latest advancement, Index is currently the only SSP providing show-level reporting powered directly by Gracenote's content ID graph built upon the media industry's most widely used metadata and persistent identifiers known as TMS IDs. Index will also provide buyers with a count of show-level impressions, giving brands a proof of purchase across their streaming investments on Spectrum Reach inventory transacted through Index, while ensuring that no user information is associated with the reporting.

"Marketers want deeper transparency and more actionable signals in streaming TV, and we are focused on making these capabilities simple to access through programmatic," said James Wilhite, VP of Product at Index Exchange. "Offering Gracenote-powered show-level reporting today underscores our commitment to advancing measurement and bringing meaningful innovation to both buyers and publishers."

For buyers, the solution offers a streamlined way to access deeper visibility into where ads ran and how they performed across streaming TV. Program-level reporting helps marketers evaluate adjacency, ensure brand suitability, and strengthen planning and optimization decisions, all without additional workflow complexity or reliance on segment-based activation. This level of transparency also enables marketers to understand the types of shows and content themes that perform well for their campaigns, informing future strategies even when they choose not to activate specific Gracenote segments.

For media owners, the capability introduces a scalable and privacy-safe method of bringing contextual data to programmatic marketplaces. Spectrum Reach's early adoption demonstrates how media owners can use Gracenote metadata to differentiate streaming supply, improve transparency for media buyers, and retain full control over when and how program-level information is shared.

"Gracenote and Index are working together to make content-based data more interoperable and practical for modern ad buying," said Jake Richardson, VP Partnerships at Gracenote. "Our content ID graph helps unlock a clearer view of program-level performance, and this new capability with Index supports stronger outcomes for both sides of the ecosystem."

Spectrum Reach's adoption reflects the value of enhanced contextual transparency for media owners seeking to strengthen advertiser trust while protecting viewer privacy.

"The combination of transparency and high-quality, privacy-focused data are the foundation of smart media investments and help drive better decisions," said Daniel Callahan, Senior Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer at Spectrum Reach. "Working with Index Exchange and Gracenote helps us provide advertisers with even more enriched streaming inventory in a way that benefits both advertisers and viewers."

This collaboration reinforces the companies' shared goal of advancing a more transparent, contextually aligned and measurement-ready environment for streaming TV.

About Index Exchange

Index Exchange is a global advertising supply-side platform enabling media owners to maximize the value of their content on any screen. We're a proud industry pioneer with over 20 years of experience connecting leading experience makers with the world's largest brands to ensure a quality experience for consumers. To learn more, visit: www.indexexchange.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

About Spectrum Reach

Spectrum Reach®, the advertising sales business of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ: CHTR), provides custom advertising solutions for local, regional and national clients. Operating in 36 states and 91 markets, Spectrum Reach creates scalable advertising and marketing services driven by aggregated and de-identified data insights and award-winning creative services and supported by our 100% U.S.-based employees. Spectrum Reach helps businesses of all sizes reach anyone, anywhere, on any screen. Additional information about Spectrum Reach can be found at spectrumreach.com.

About Gracenote

Gracenote is the content data business unit of Nielsen, providing entertainment metadata, content IDs and related offerings to the world's leading creators, distributors and platforms. Gracenote has aggregated, normalized and enriched core program metadata covering 50M+ titles in 260+ streaming catalogs in 70+ languages and 80+ countries. Gracenote technology enables advanced content navigation and discovery capabilities helping individuals to easily connect to the TV shows, movies, music and sports they love while delivering powerful content analytics making complex business decisions simpler. For more information, visit Gracenote.com.

