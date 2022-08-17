Gracianna Winery Again Rated Top California Winery

Host of recent awards and accolades cement position of family-owned winery as a leading destination in Sonoma County Wine Country.

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Aug. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The summer of 2022 has been very kind to Gracianna! Not only has the winery has been receiving a multitude of gold medals from wine competitions and admirations from the wine press for its release of the stunning and collectible 2019 Stagecoach Vineyard® Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon, but beyond those honors, Gracianna has also been racking up hospitality accolades across multiple platforms, including Tripadvisor, Yelp and Airbnb. As a small family-owned and operated winery, Gracianna counts on reviews left on these industry standard hospitality sites (along with others such as Facebook and Google) to help maintain awareness of their brand among a veritable sea of winery choices. "Welcoming guests is our focus, we are so grateful for the numerous distinctions recently won and redouble our effort to continue building on these reviews and continue to offer intimate tasting experiences from the Miracle Mile of the lauded Westside Road in Healdsburg in Sonoma County, California."

The Gracianna Winery Tasting Room and Estate House in Healdsburg, CA Tripadvisor Travelers' Choice 2022 Award Winner

On Tripadvisor, Gracianna was named again as a Travelers' Choice Award Winner, placing it in the top 10% of attractions worldwide. This is a multi-year continuation of Gracianna's hosting accolades, consistently placing Gracianna as #1 on the list of "Top Things To Do In Healdsburg" and overall among the over 2,000 wineries and vineyards in California, Gracianna ranks in the top 2-3% as sorted by traveler favorites. Kanika Soni, Chief Commercial Officer at Tripadvisor says, "The Travelers' Choice Awards recognize the best in tourism and hospitality, according to those who matter most: guests."

KRON Channel 4 in San Francisco recently featured Gracianna in an article, "Find out the top 10 wineries of California." The list was created with a methodology that evaluated all of the California wineries on Yelp using several factors, including the number and quality of ratings. All top 10 wineries have a five-star overall rating and held that score as of June 2022. "We were quite excited that Gracianna was included on this important list. We work hard to earn this sort of acknowledgement, and though we have thousands of wineries competing with us in California alone, this gesture is a testament to the qualities we strive for when serving guests: grace, graciousness and gratitude that drive connections with our guests that can last a lifetime," says Fernando Arellano, Gracianna Hospitality Manager.

To read the post, visit: https://www.kron4.com/news/california/the-must-try-wineries-in-california-according-to-yelp/

And for six years running, Gracianna has been named an Airbnb SuperHost for their two spectacular properties, the Gracianna Estate Loft and the Sea Ranch Lodge & Bunkhouse. See these properties here: https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/14088383 and https://www.airbnb.com/rooms/38461275.

In order to extend the warm and gracious feeling of being at the winery, Gracianna recently launched a new hospitality initiative. This offering, the Grateful Gathering virtual tasting, is designed for team building and client engagement using the winery's intimate wine tasting model, but now as a portable wine tasting kit that can be shipped anywhere, joined with a one-hour online tasting conducted by Gracianna's industry-leading wine experts.Businesses or individuals wishing to host their own Grateful Gathering virtual tasting may do so at https://www.gracianna.com/gratefulgathering/.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

