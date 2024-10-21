Gracianna Winery Celebrated as a Winner in the "Fiverr x Martha Stewart, Limited Edition Gig Promotion"

Iconic Entrepreneur Lends Advice to Wine Brand Noted for Gratitude and Resilience

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracianna Winery is pleased to announce its selection as one of the three winners, among hundreds of applicants, in the highly competitive Fiverr x Martha Stewart, Limited Edition Gig Promotion.

Gracianna Winery Medallion Club member medallion for Martha Stewart, an honorary member, hanging on a vine at the Mercedes Riverblock estate vineyard Gracianna Winery Mercedes Riverblock estate vineyard

Martha Stewart has served as a brand ambassador for Fiverr's 2024 Summer Product Launch by becoming a Limited-Edition Pro freelancer, where she showcases her skills in Fiverr's brand-new profession-based catalog. The promotion invited businesses to share their strategy, challenges, and goals for the chance to receive personalized advice from the renowned entrepreneur and lifestyle icon, Martha Stewart. As one of three winners, Gracianna Winery received a 30-minute one-on-one consultation with Martha Stewart, as well as $1,000 in Fiverr Credits to support their business endeavors.

In addition, Gracianna is honored to name Martha Stewart as an honorary member of their exclusive wine club. Her personalized, handcrafted wooden medallion will join over 1,000 others displayed proudly at the Gracianna Mercedes Riverblock estate vineyard.

"We were thrilled to be chosen to get advice from one of the most successful entrepreneurs the world has known," said Lisa Amador, a spokesperson for Gracianna Winery. "Martha's sense of style and attention to detail align perfectly with Gracianna's principles of excellence and authenticity. We look forward to applying her insights to further elevate our brand and continue spreading the message of gratitude that defines us."

"Supporting entrepreneurs as they grow and expand their business is central to the work we do," said Matti Yahav, Chief Marketing Officer at Fiverr. "From the skilled freelancers on our platform to special campaigns with iconic business leaders like Martha Stewart, we're thrilled to see how Gracianna Winery is thriving with support from these resources and congratulate their hard work in creating and growing their brand."

The Gracianna team is enthusiastically activating their consultation with Martha Stewart. The winery's involvement in the promotion highlights its consumer-led innovative approach and dedication to growth, which aligns seamlessly with the values celebrated by the promotion and Ms. Stewart.

Gracianna Winery, known for its exceptional wines and commitment to celebrating the art of gratitude, continues to inspire with its unique blend of tradition and modernity. The winery invites wine enthusiasts and entrepreneurs to join them in celebrating this achievement and to experience the elegance, warmth and gratitude that define Gracianna.

For more information about Gracianna Winery and to stay updated on initiatives, please visit www.gracianna.com or follow them on social media at @graciannawinery.

ABOUT GRACIANNA WINERY

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award-winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craft winery on the Miracle Mile of Westside Road in Healdsburg, CA. Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

ABOUT MARTHA STEWART

Martha Stewart is the founder of the first multi-channel lifestyle company, Martha Stewart Living Omnimedia, an entrepreneur, bestselling author of 99 (to date) lifestyle books, and Emmy Award-winning television show host. Reaching more than 100 million devoted fans monthly through multimedia platforms and products for the home, sold through Martha.com and an extensive retail network, Martha is the "go-to" authority on the encompassing topic of Living and Celebrating your best life. She and her talented staff provide trusted, timely, and useful information on all aspects of everyday living: cooking, entertaining, gardening, home renovating, collecting, organizing, crafting, healthy living, holidays, weddings, and pet care, across many media formats.

ABOUT FIVERR

Fiverr's mission is to revolutionize how the world works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, over 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr's Talent Cloud, companies can easily scale their teams from a talent pool of skilled professionals from over 160 countries across more than 550 categories, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

