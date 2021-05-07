Gracianna Winery Releases “Grateful” Film Worldwide

HEALDSBURG, Calif., May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Elliot deBruyn, Brooklyn-based cinematographer and documentary filmmaker lends his talents to Sonoma County winery, Gracianna, as he debuts his latest work as a short film, "Grateful." The upcoming film focuses on Gracianna Winery's brand promise—"wines for those with something to be grateful for"—featuring the very best of Sonoma County's environment and majesty.

Gracianna's promotional film will premiere online on May 7th, 2021 kicking off the winery's season as they once again open their tasting room to wine lovers.

The Amador Family believes in the message of gratitude so much that they have submitted the short into various film festivals including the Cannes Short Film Festival, Tribeca Film Festival, Manhattan Film Festival, Napa Valley Film Festival and the Austin Film Festival.

deBruyn also shoots internationally having lived in China making documentaries, commercials, and branded content for global brands like AirBnB, Volvo, CNN, Apple, Google, the New York Times and many others. deBruyn said, "I loved the Gracianna project in Sonoma County. I have a deep connection to Westside Road (the Russian River Valley) and feel a calling to be there. Gracianna's message of gratitude is an important one that resonates with me and my family."

"Visitors emerging from the confines of the pandemic are excited to reconnect with loved ones, and are seeking out travel experiences that support this," said Todd O'Leary, VP of Marketing and Communications with Sonoma County Tourism. "The story in Gracianna's film, of a mother and daughter connecting through a series of lovely experiences is a wonderfully emotive example of how Life Opens Up in Sonoma County."

View the film "Grateful" by visiting https://www.gracianna.com/grateful-film/

About Gracianna Winery:

Gracianna wines are for those with something to be grateful for.

Gracianna symbolizes everyday gratitudes and graciousness in entertaining because of their belief that successfully hosting a special meal with friends and family is an everlasting circle that fills all our lives.

The Amador Family of Sonoma County are the owners of the resilient award winning Gracianna Winery, a "fruit-first" craftsman's winery. Home of the most-lauded Pinot Noir in America. The family is committed to the care and devotion that goes into crafting and detailing each bottle of wine. Their approach combines science and craftsmanship mixed with gratitude for the brilliant hand-picked fruit they choose to make the wine.

Gracianna creates wine jewels that reflect your grace, graciousness and gratitudes.

Gracianna Winery

6914 Westside Road, Healdsburg, CA 95448 | 707-486-3771

About the Director:

Elliot deBruyn is a documentary and advertising Director and Director of Photography based in New York City. From 2012-2019, deBruyn has lived and worked in China for various global clients including The New York Times, Nike, Airbnb, the International Red Cross and more. He is drawn to human interest documentary features, breaking news, travel advertising and non-profit film production, but has also worked on TVCs, corporate documentaries, short narrative films and music videos. deBruyn is bilingual in Mandarin Chinese and English and travels globally for projects.

