Gracie Point Holdings Secures $250 Million Warehouse Credit Facility from Goldman Sachs

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gracie Point Holdings, LLC ("Gracie Point"), a holding company that builds industry-leading specialty finance companies, today announced it has secured a $250 million warehouse facility from Goldman Sachs Bank USA.

The facility enhances Gracie Point's funding flexibility and further strengthens its capital markets infrastructure to address growing global demand for bespoke life insurance premium financing solutions. The warehouse line will support continued growth and expansion of Gracie Point's life insurance premium financing platform, GP Affluent Markets, which provides insurance premium financing solutions to high‑net‑worth clients who want access to liquidity through insurance premium financing. The global life insurance premium finance market is sizable, and GP Affluent Markets is well-positioned to lead the industry given its first-mover advantage, deep expertise and longstanding broker and advisor relationships around the world.

Harsh Varma, Head of Capital Markets at Gracie Point, said, "This warehouse facility is an important strategic milestone for Gracie Point that both diversifies and increases our capacity to deliver innovative, life insurance premium finance loans at scale, and we appreciate Goldman Sachs' support. This follows our successful $272 million life insurance premium loan securitization last August, our ninth publicly rated, broadly syndicated securitization. Together, these transactions underscore our ability to access diverse, cost‑effective capital to support growth."

Howard Levkowitz, recently appointed Non-Executive Chairman of Gracie Point, said, "This warehouse facility strengthens Gracie Point's capital markets infrastructure and directly supports the continued growth of our life insurance platform, GP Affluent Markets. Supporting the growth of platforms is central to Gracie Point's strategy, and this transaction is a clear example of how we are putting that approach to work as we scale GP Affluent Markets to meet growing demand for bespoke premium financing solutions."

Vikas Singhal, Partner at Hudson Structured Capital Management Ltd., affiliates of which are lead investors in Gracie Point, added, "We have been long-standing supporters of Gracie Point and are pleased to see the company achieve this important milestone. We value the partnership with Goldman Sachs and view this transaction as a significant step in the continued development of life insurance premium finance as a major institutional asset class."

Andrew Frey, Partner at Searchlight Capital, said, "As long-time supporters and investors in Gracie Point, we are excited to see the company build on its financing flexibility with this new warehouse facility to further accelerate the global expansion of its industry-leading life insurance premium finance platform."

Faisal Kassam, Head of Platform Investing and Asset-Based Finance at Kuvare Strategic Investments and Board Member of Gracie Point Holdings, said, "This transaction is a significant milestone in the evolution of Gracie Point's funding platform and positions the company well for continued growth."

About Gracie Point Holdings, LLC

Gracie Point Holdings builds specialty finance companies, predominantly in insurance, into industry leaders through strategic, operational and capital markets support. The firm is led by a seasoned team from premier financial institutions with deep expertise in insurance, specialty finance, and capital markets. Gracie Point is backed by leading investors and committed to creating long-term value for its stakeholders. For more information, please visit: www.graciepoint.com.

