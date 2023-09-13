Gracie's Corner Joins Cameo Kids to Deliver Personalized Messages to Fans Worldwide

Beginning Today, Gracie, The Star of Hit YouTube Channel Gracie's Corner, Will Offer Personalized Cameo Video Messages

CHICAGO, Sept. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Starting today, Cameo Kids will feature Gracie from Gracie's Corner, the viral YouTube channel that provides a combination of educational, fun, and encouraging songs for children from diverse backgrounds. Gracie's Corner has nearly 2.4 million subscribers on YouTube and receives an average of nearly 140 million monthly views on its channel.

After regularly receiving floods of messages from fans requesting birthday messages and customized shout-outs, Graceyn Hollingsworth, who voices the character Gracie from Gracie's Corner, is joining Cameo Kids to engage with fans more intimately. Adults worldwide can now request customized messages from Gracie for the kids in their lives. Notably, Gracie's Corner is the first property on Cameo Kids to incorporate music in its messages.

"'Gracie's Corner' is built on the foundation of representation and inclusion, and in furtherance of that we are thrilled to be partnering with Cameo Kids, which will allow us to engage more personally with all our fans," said Graceyn's father, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth.

"As creators, we continually seek to reach fans in new and special ways, and this partnership will give us the opportunity to do just that with the flexibility to be tailored to the educational content that we continue to produce," said Graceyn's mother, Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth.

The addition of Gracie's Corner to Cameo Kids continues to pave the way for more creators to create a direct line of communication with their audiences in new and innovative ways. Launched in December 2022, Cameo Kids allows consumers to book personalized videos from kids' idols built around key moments – from birthdays and holidays to daily routines like bedtime and general messages of love and encouragement - and is an extension of the popular Cameo platform known for creating authentic fan experiences across every pop culture vertical. The addition of Gracie's Corner reaffirms Cameo's plans to work with existing and new partners to continually add new characters and franchises to Cameo Kids on a continuing basis.

"We couldn't be more excited to welcome Gracie to Cameo Kids as we continue to build out our marketplace of child-friendly stars that continue to create magical moments for kids around some of life's most important moments," said Steven Galanis, Cameo Co-Founder and CEO. "The rapid growth of Gracie's Corner, the uniqueness and quality of the content, and the amazing team behind it all make Gracie a perfect addition to Cameo Kids."

To book a Cameo video, visit CameoKids.com. For more information about the Gracie's Corner, visit www.graciescornertv.com.

About Cameo

Cameo is the leading marketplace connecting fans and brands directly with tens of thousands of pop culture personalities in the form of personalized video messages, engaging fan experiences, and marketing and events partnerships. Founded in March 2017, Cameo's mission is to create the most personalized and authentic fan experiences on Earth. In just over five years, Cameo has fulfilled more than 4 million magical moments ranging from birthday and good luck messages to prom invitations, marriage proposals and direct fan interactions on every continent in the world. The platform has also raised more than $1.5 million for a wide range of charities through its Cameo Cares program. For more information, visit https://www.cameo.com/

About Gracie's Corner

Gracie's Corner is a beloved YouTube animated sing-along series featuring Gracie, singing and dancing to fun tunes on topics ranging from the ABCs to loving one's hair. The series was created by father and daughter duo, Dr. Javoris Hollingsworth and Graceyn Hollingsworth in hopes to create a space for Black creators to be seen on and off the screen. Dr. Arlene Hollingsworth utilizes her psychology background to formulate strategies that aid in the development and education of children. 'Gracie's Corner' has surpassed 2 million YouTube subscribers, and viral moments from the brand include songs centered around loving one's natural hair, celebrating Black history, and respecting others. Featuring sounds and music from the Black Diaspora. For more information, please visit www.graciescornertv.com.

SOURCE Cameo