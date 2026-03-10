Gracious Living Announces Acquisition of American Plastic Toys Intellectual Property; Commits to Preserving 60-Year Legacy of Domestic Toy Manufacturing

TORONTO, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ - Gracious Living, a leading North American manufacturer of high-quality resin-based consumer products, and together with its manufacturing division Amara Industries, a full-service manufacturing solutions provider, are proud to announce the successful acquisition of the assets of American Plastic Toys, Inc. including all toy molds, digital assets, and brand trademarks.

Since 1962, American Plastic Toys has been a cornerstone of the toy industry, known for producing fun, safe, and durable toys that have become a staple in American households. Gracious Living is honored to carry this 60-year legacy forward, ensuring that these legendary products—from classic sand pails to full kitchen play sets—continue to be a part of the childhood experience for generations to come.

Gracious Living is committed to maintaining the core values that have defined American Plastic Toys for decades. The acquired product line, featuring over 125 unique designs, will be supported by the advanced manufacturing capabilities of Amara Industries. As the parent entity to the Gracious Living group of companies, Amara Industries brings deep technical expertise in materials science and high-volume injection molding to ensure the American Plastic Toys line maintains its reputation for safety and durability.

"American Plastic Toys is a brand built on trust and family values," said Vince Orlando, Co-President of Gracious Living. "We are thrilled to integrate these iconic molds into our manufacturing network. Our mission is to honor the history of this brand by continuing to provide families with the same affordable, high-quality, and safe toys they have relied on since 1962."

About Amara Industries

Amara Industries is a provider of comprehensive custom manufacturing solutions. With a dedicated team of over 500 employees, the company offers end-to-end capabilities, spanning design, product development, engineering, and materials science. Amara Industries specializes in a range of advanced manufacturing processes, including injection molding, assembly, profile extrusion, decorating, and material compounding. The company is committed to quality and operational excellence, holding key certifications such as ISO, IATF, and CTPAT.

