GracoRoberts Acquires Able Aerospace Adhesives to Expand International Footprint and Cement its Position as the Largest and Most Technically Focused Aerospace Distributor in North America

GracoRoberts acquires Able Aerospace Adhesives to expand international footprint in the aero specialty chemicals market. Tweet this

"We are thrilled to have the customer-focused team from Able Aerospace Adhesives join the GracoRoberts' family. Together we will offer a broader range of products and value-added services on a global scale," said Jason Caldwell, President and CEO of GracoRoberts. "The Able customer base brings considerable international, MRO, and military focus to our aerospace business model, which nicely rounds out our existing leadership position in North America," he continued.

Mukesh Desai, President of Able Aerospace Adhesives, also commented on the integration, and his decision to partner with GracoRoberts after more than three decades operating his own companies. "At Able Aerospace, we have developed a unique niche of international and military customers. By joining the GracoRoberts' family, we can now provide a considerably larger platform of aerospace chemicals and services to our customer base. We are honored to be part of GracoRoberts."

With nearly 30 years of experience providing growth capital to the aerospace, defense and federal services sectors, CM Equity Partners, the private equity sponsor of GracoRoberts, supports the acquisition, continuing a strong track record of growth and enabling GracoRoberts to better serve its customers and suppliers domestically and abroad.

Over the next 30 days, the leaders of both companies will finalize and implement a transition plan to bring the two organizations together as one. Until the integration is complete, both groups' customers and suppliers can expect business as usual.

About GracoRoberts

Headquartered in Arlington, TX, GracoRoberts (www.gracoroberts.com) is the single largest and most technically focused specialty chemicals distributor to serve the North American aerospace market. We are a full-service supplier of complex engineered materials for aerospace OEM and MRO segments, composites, electronics, and other advanced manufacturing industries. We are fully AS- and ISO-certified and authorized to distribute 3M, Airtech, Akzo Nobel, Castrol, Eastman, Henkel, Hexcel, Huntsman, ITW Polymers, Mask-Off, Momentive, Resin Formulators, Scott Bader, Sika, and Zip Chem, and can source other providers upon request. We differentiate by adding value: services include distribution, custom formulation, specialty packaging, vendor managed inventory, intermix paint services, turnkey classified program management, and an on-staff Chemist, lab, and testing facility. For 140 years, GracoRoberts has delivered superior engineered materials with impeccable support to thousands of customers from more than 65 countries and all seven continents around the globe.

About Able Aerospace Adhesives

Founded in 1984, Able Aerospace Adhesives (www.ableaero.com) is a global supplier of specialty aerospace chemicals and related products. Able Aerospace has an expertise in international and military customers with special requirements including temperature control and hazardous packaging. Able delivers the highest level of service and attention to detail to its global customer base. The company provides a unique combination of personalized service along with the capability to serve large customers.

About CM Equity Partners

CM Equity Partners (CMEP) (www.cmequity.com), based in New York, NY, provides capital to the Federal services and aerospace and defense industries. For nearly thirty years, CMEP has partnered with management teams to build value in its investment companies by leveraging its long-standing industry knowledge, relationships, operating experience, and its corporate finance, M&A, and private equity expertise. CMEP provides an active and collaborative management approach to its investments, developing long-term strategic plans and supporting re-investment of profits to grow and broaden a company's revenue base and capabilities. CMEP's investments are structured with flexibility across a broad spectrum of the capital structure, including equity, structured equity, and mezzanine debt.

SOURCE GracoRoberts

Related Links

http://www.gracoroberts.com

