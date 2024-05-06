GradGuard Strengthens Tuition Protection Program to Include Loss of Employment Protection

PHOENIX, May 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard , the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, is pleased to announce that it has expanded its tuition insurance protection to include the covered loss of employment of a tuition payer as a covered reason for withdrawal.

This new benefit is only available on GradGuard's Active Choice plan, which can be purchased through a partner school.

Tuition insurance can already provide reimbursement for a complete medical withdrawal due to a covered illness or injury, and death of a student or tuition payer. This new innovation is designed to cover non-refunded eligible expenses when a student withdraws due to the tuition payer being terminated or laid off by a current employer (not including seasonal or temporary positions or if the termination is due to the tuition payer's fault). This benefit is not yet available in the state of Washington.

"GradGuard aims to help college students and their families overcome events that may disrupt their college education. We understand that the unexpected loss of a tuition payer's job can have a devastating impact on a student's ability to continue their education," said John Fees, co-founder and CEO of GradGuard. "By working with our partners at Allianz Global Assistance to include this coverage, we're providing an extra layer of protection for students and families during these uncertain times."

With this addition, students who are forced to withdraw from school due to the covered involuntary loss of employment of a tuition payer can now be reimbursed for their tuition, fees, and room and board.

"Our mission has always been to help students and families protect their investment in higher education," said Fees. "Schools that provide GradGuard to their students help promote greater confidence in the investment they are making in higher education. College students and their families are smart to ask their school for GradGuard's extra level of protection."

GradGuard's Tuition Insurance can provide affordable protection that includes up to 100% of the cost of college including tuition, room and board, and academic fees. In addition, each plan also includes Student Life Assistance, which helps families through the logistics that may accompany an unexpected student withdrawal.

Terms, conditions, and exclusions apply to all plans. For more information about GradGuard's Tuition Insurance plans, visit www.gradguard.com .

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the #1 provider of college renters and tuition insurance. Since 2009, GradGuard has protected more than 1.5 million students at more than 1,800 unique institutions. GradGuard's innovative protections are embedded within the enrollment processes of the largest and most prestigious universities in the United States, ensuring their students are protected from the risks of college life.

