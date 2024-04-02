GradGuard's Marques Brown Named 2024 RISE 35 Under 35 Winner

Award honors young professionals making an impact in the insurance industry

PHOENIX, April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradGuard , the number one provider of college tuition and renters insurance programs, is proud to announce that Marques Brown, Sr. Director of Membership Experience, has been named a 2024 Rising Insurance Star Executives (RISE) 35 Under 35 Award Winner.

This award recognizes young professionals who are making an impact on their companies, communities, and the insurance industry as a whole. Brown, who was selected from a highly competitive pool of nominees, has an extensive background in customer service, team building, and coaching.

"We are thrilled to see Marques recognized for his hard work and dedication," said John Fees, CEO and co-founder of GradGuard. "His passion for creating an exceptional experience while helping to reduce the financial risk of college for 20 million college students by delivering on the promise of our pioneering tuition and renters insurance programs is worthy of this national recognition."

As Sr. Director of Membership Experience, Brown oversees GradGuard's Membership Experience team, delivering best-in-class customer service, experiences, and engagement for members.

"I am honored to be named among the RISE 35 Under 35," said Brown. "This recognition is a testament to the incredible team at GradGuard and our shared commitment to protecting the investment students and families make in higher education. I look forward to innovating and maintaining our high service standards."

Under Brown's leadership, GradGuard was recognized as a 2023 RISE Elite Top 50 Internship . Among some of the very large, long-established companies on the list, GradGuard's program was distinguished as the Most Inclusive Internship.

RISE offers multiple resources to young professionals looking to build a successful career in the insurance industry, such as networking, mentorship, training, recognition, education, scholarships, and leadership opportunities.

The RISE 35 Under 35 winners will be honored at the 2024 Leadership Summit and Awards Gala in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, June 18-20.

About GradGuard:

GradGuard is the #1 provider of college renters and tuition insurance. Since 2009, GradGuard has protected more than 1.5 million students at more than 1,800 unique institutions. GradGuard's innovative protections are embedded within the enrollment processes of the largest and most prestigious universities in the United States, ensuring their students are protected from the risks of college life.

