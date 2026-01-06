Gradient Financial Group Selects Wealthbox CRM and AI Notetaker for 2,000+ Users

ARDEN HILLS, Minn. and PROVIDENCE, R.I., Jan. 6, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Wealthbox, the highest-rated CRM platform for financial advisors, today announced that Gradient Financial Group, a financial services enterprise headquartered in Minnesota, has selected Wealthbox Enterprise CRM and the Wealthbox AI Notetaker for rollout across its network of financial professionals and employees throughout its family of 13 companies. The implementation will begin immediately with 700 users, with plans to expand to more than 2,000 users over time.

Gradient Financial Group (Gradient) offers comprehensive services, including marketing, compliance, technology, and practice management, to independent financial professionals nationwide. Unlike many of its competitors, Gradient supports a wide variety of office structures and sizes within the financial services landscape, focusing on helping financial professionals meet their own unique goals. Wealthbox's emphasis on simplicity, collaboration, and ease of adoption aligns perfectly with Gradient's approach.

Gradient sought a CRM platform that met a wide array of needs while still offering low administrative overhead, an intuitive user experience, and seamless AI-powered capabilities out of the box. With Wealthbox Enterprise CRM, Gradient's advisors gain a clean, modern interface designed for efficiency across roles, offices, and business lines.

As part of the agreement, Gradient is also deploying the Wealthbox AI Notetaker, which automatically captures, transcribes, and summarizes client meetings. This will significantly reduce manual note-taking and help advisors maintain consistent documentation across their books of business.

Leadership Commentary

"Wealthbox truly shares our philosophy of providing flexible, easy-to-implement technology that can meet our financial professionals where they are," said Tami Lucius, Co-Founder of Gradient Financial Group. "We're particularly excited with the way Wealthbox will be leveraging our existing proprietary tech stack, creating even more powerful ways for financial professionals to run a successful business and provide the best possible service for their clients."

"Having managed integrations across the CRM landscape, I've found Wealthbox to be the most reliable platform we've encountered," said Ryan Morrison, Chief Technology Officer of Gradient Financial Group. "It offers the modern architecture necessary to scale our proprietary tech stack, but equally critical is its simplicity. That intuitive design drives rapid adoption and efficiency throughout the whole office, ensuring every team member—from advisors to support staff—can leverage the technology immediately."

"We're thrilled to welcome Gradient Financial Group to Wealthbox," said John Rourke, CEO and Co-founder of Wealthbox. "Their decision underscores the growing demand for an intuitive CRM and AI platform that improves both efficiency and oversight for advisors and their teams."

"This partnership represents a meaningful step forward in how Gradient supports its advisors," added Jeff Mello, President and CFO of Wealthbox. "Streamlined onboarding, reduced administrative load, and modern CRM workflows will allow their teams to operate more efficiently at scale."

About Gradient Financial Group

Gradient Financial Group offers a comprehensive suite of services tailored to support the growth and success of independent financial professionals nationwide. Through its family of companies, Gradient offers resources in marketing, insurance, investment advisory, practice development, and operational support. With a focus on empowering advisors to deliver high-quality service and achieve long-term business sustainability, Gradient combines industry expertise with a commitment to innovation and advisor-centric solutions. Learn more at www.gradientfinancialgroup.com .

About Wealthbox

Wealthbox® is a CRM and AI workspace platform for financial advisors. Integrated with leading custodians and wealthtech partners, Wealthbox is recognized for its modern product design and powerful yet intuitive user experience. The collaborative workspace technology enables financial advisors, enterprise RIA firms, and broker-dealers to effectively manage client relationships and streamline operations, ultimately driving growth in their practices. Learn more at www.wealthbox.com .

