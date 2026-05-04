Gradient Mortgage Capital Expands Platform to Support Scalable DSCR and SBCRE Lending

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., May 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient Mortgage Capital, Gradient Mortgage Capital, a wholesale mortgage banking platform focused on Investor Residential Debt Service Coverage Ratio (DSCR) and Small Balance Commercial Real Estate (SBCRE) lending, continues to expand its platform to support consistent origination and execution across both product lines.

Since launching in 2025, Gradient has focused on building a scalable lending platform designed to meet the needs of mortgage brokers and real estate investors operating in today's evolving market.

"Our focus is building a platform that delivers consistency across both DSCR and Small Balance Commercial," said Jeremy Irwin, CEO of Gradient Mortgage Capital. "That means clear structure, disciplined underwriting, and certainty of close."

Gradient's DSCR program supports 1–4-unit investor properties, qualifying borrowers based on property cash flow rather than personal income. The platform is designed to help brokers structure deals efficiently and deliver repeatable outcomes for their clients.

Complementing its DSCR offering, Gradient's SBCRE platform provides permanent financing for stabilized, income-producing commercial assets across multifamily, mixed-use, retail, office, and light industrial properties.

"We're focused on long-term financing for stabilized assets," Irwin added. "Brokers need a partner that can provide consistent execution, not just one-off solutions."

Gradient has also invested in tools to support deal structuring and speed to execution, including its DSCR and SBCRE pricing engines, which allow brokers to evaluate scenarios and gain visibility into loan structures in real time.

As the market continues to shift, Gradient remains focused on delivering a dependable lending platform built around execution, discipline, and long-term partnership.

About Gradient Mortgage Capital

Gradient Mortgage Capital is a wholesale mortgage banking platform and affiliate of Saluda Grade, specializing in DSCR loans for 1–4-unit investor residential properties and Small Balance Commercial Real Estate (SBCRE) loans. The company focuses on delivering consistent execution, disciplined underwriting, and long-term financing solutions for mortgage brokers and real estate investors.

About Saluda Grade

Saluda Grade is an alternative investment firm specializing in asset-based finance, with a focus on residential real estate. Founded in 2019, the firm has an AUM of $4.4 billion* as of December 31, 2025, and is headquartered in New York City.

Disclaimer: This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell, a solicitation of an offer to buy, or a recommendation of any securities or investment products. All investing involves risk, including the potential loss of principal.

* Saluda Grade acquired Hillcrest Finance, LLC on June 1, 2025. Integration of business operations is ongoing; at this time, the regulatory assets under management (AUM) of the two entities remains separate.

Registration as an investment adviser does not imply a certain level of skill or training.

SOURCE Gradient Mortgage Capital, LLC