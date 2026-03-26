Gradient Toxicologist Dr. Cassandra J. Meakin Receives Society of Toxicology Award

Gradient Toxicologist Dr. Cassandra J. Meakin has received the Early Career Achievement Award from the Medical Device and Combination Products Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology.

BOSTON, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gradient announces that Dr. Cassandra J. Meakin has received the Early Career Achievement Award from the Medical Device and Combination Products Specialty Section (MDCPSS) of the Society of Toxicology (SOT). This award recognizes "the research accomplishments of young scientists in the early stages of their careers who have demonstrated excellence in toxicological research related to medical devices and/or combination products." Dr. Meakin was presented the award at an evening reception during the SOT 65th Annual Meeting and ToxExpo on March 23, 2026, in San Diego, California.

Gradient Toxicologist Dr. Cassandra J. Meakin has received the Early Career Achievement Award from the Medical Device and Combination Products Specialty Section of the Society of Toxicology.

Dr. Meakin's research on endocrine and reproductive chemical identification relevant to medical devices contributed to the award. This work, "Identification of Chemicals of Endocrine and Reproductive Concern in Medical Device Extractables and Leachables Datasets," focuses on identifying the frequency and distribution of compounds with endocrine-disrupting properties or reproductive toxicity potential in medical device materials in a "real-world" setting.

Dr. Meakin is a board-certified toxicologist with expertise in biological safety evaluations and toxicological risk assessments for medical devices and pharmaceuticals. Her work involves evaluating human health risks associated with chemical exposures and supporting regulatory compliance for US and international agencies.

Please join us in congratulating Dr. Cassandra J. Meakin on this award.

Gradient is an environmental and risk sciences consulting firm renowned for scientific excellence. We provide cutting-edge risk sciences consulting services to design and strategize responsive and protective solutions to environmental and human health challenges.

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Bethany Vasecka,

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SOURCE Gradient LLC