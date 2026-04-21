Grads Should Look for Hospitality Jobs in the Midwest, Not NY and LA - OysterLink

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation season is almost here, and while many grads instinctually head to the largest cities to start their hospitality careers, OysterLink's Q1 2026 data shows that the best opportunities are actually in mid-sized markets.

Of the 166,770 hospitality jobs posted in Q1, 76.6% (127,716) were entry-level roles—including cooks, baristas, housekeepers, and concierges. However, the volume of these roles is significantly higher in the Midwest than on the coasts.

"For the Class of 2026, the strongest career starts are no longer confined to the coasts," says Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Graduates willing to look toward mid-sized cities will find a deeper pool of openings and a faster track to leadership."

The Midwest vs. The Coasts

Mid-sized cities are currently posting double or triple the entry-level opportunities found in NYC or LA:

City Entry-Level Openings (Q1 2026) Cincinnati 547 Columbus 521 Pittsburgh 500 Omaha 485 Chicago 326 Dallas 276 Los Angeles 242 New York City 223

The shift aligns with recent BLS data marking March 2026 as the strongest month for hospitality hiring in four years. Nationally, the most-posted entry-level roles remain housekeepers (7,516), hostesses (6,251), and cooks (9,795)—all critical starting points for future industry executives.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 350,000 monthly visitors. With listings, including top jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

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SOURCE OysterLink