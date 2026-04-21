Grads Should Look for Hospitality Jobs in the Midwest, Not NY and LA - OysterLink

News provided by

OysterLink

Apr 21, 2026, 10:26 ET

AUSTIN, Texas, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graduation season is almost here, and while many grads instinctually head to the largest cities to start their hospitality careers, OysterLink's Q1 2026 data shows that the best opportunities are actually in mid-sized markets.

Of the 166,770 hospitality jobs posted in Q1, 76.6% (127,716) were entry-level roles—including cooks, baristas, housekeepers, and concierges. However, the volume of these roles is significantly higher in the Midwest than on the coasts.

"For the Class of 2026, the strongest career starts are no longer confined to the coasts," says Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "Graduates willing to look toward mid-sized cities will find a deeper pool of openings and a faster track to leadership."

The Midwest vs. The Coasts

Mid-sized cities are currently posting double or triple the entry-level opportunities found in NYC or LA:

City

Entry-Level Openings (Q1 2026)

Cincinnati

547

Columbus

521

Pittsburgh

500

Omaha

485

Chicago

326

Dallas

276

Los Angeles

242

New York City

223

The shift aligns with recent BLS data marking March 2026 as the strongest month for hospitality hiring in four years. Nationally, the most-posted entry-level roles remain housekeepers (7,516), hostesses (6,251), and cooks (9,795)—all critical starting points for future industry executives.

About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 350,000 monthly visitors. With listings, including top jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact  
Ana Demidova  
PR Representative  
[email protected]  

SOURCE OysterLink

21%

more press release views with 
Request a Demo

Also from this source

Hospitality Industry Lacks Entry-Level Workers - OysterLink

According to OysterLink's 2026 data, 76.6% of all hospitality job postings — 127,716 out of 166,770 roles — are entry-level positions. These include...

Only 1 in 5 Hospitality Respondents Know How to Claim the "No Tax on Tips" Deduction - OysterLink Poll

With two days left until Tax Day on April 15, a new OysterLink poll of approximately 100 hospitality professionals finds that most respondents have...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Retail

Retail

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Human Resource & Workforce Management

Restaurants

Restaurants

Surveys, Polls and Research

Surveys, Polls and Research

News Releases in Similar Topics