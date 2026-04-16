Hospitality Industry Lacks Entry-Level Workers - OysterLink

More than 75% of hospitality jobs are entry-level, data shows.

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to OysterLink's 2026 data, 76.6% of all hospitality job postings — 127,716 out of 166,770 roles — are entry-level positions. These include cooks, baristas, housekeepers, concierges, food runners, line cooks, and servers. OysterLink job postings data reflects Q1 2026 listings activity across 166,770 postings in 707 U.S. cities.

Employers across the industry are facing growing challenges in filling these positions."The pipeline into hospitality has always depended on entry-level hiring," said Milos Eric, General Manager at OysterLink. "What we're seeing now is that demand is not the issue — it's supply. These roles are widely available, but harder to staff consistently."

The most in-demand entry-level roles nationally reflect operational pressure points: housekeeper (7,516), hostess (6,251), dishwasher (5,759), cook (5,716), barista (5,430), and line cook (4,079). These are essential, high-turnover roles that businesses need to fill quickly to maintain service levels.

At the same time, these positions remain the primary entry path into long-term hospitality careers, often leading to supervisory and management roles over time.

The hiring imbalance comes as the broader industry continues to expand. The latest BLS Employment Situation report, released April 3, 2026, shows leisure and hospitality posting its strongest March in four years, with gains spread across the country.



About OysterLink

OysterLink is a job platform for restaurant and hospitality professionals, reaching over 350,000 monthly visitors. With listings, including top jobs in Houston and Austin, industry insights and resources, OysterLink helps professionals build rewarding careers in hospitality. To post a job or explore more labor market data, visit www.oysterlink.com.

Media Contact

Ana Demidova

PR Representative

[email protected]

SOURCE OysterLink