GradSchoolCenter.com Releases Its Top Picks for the Graduate Research Centers That Are Making a Real Difference

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- GradSchoolCenter.com has named the 20 graduate research centers that are integral to facilitating research and innovation efforts for academic and scientific advancement and to benefit the community at large.

Numerous universities across America are a treasure trove for state-of-the-art research centers that significantly contribute to society. 

20 Graduate Research Centers That Are Making a Real Difference
These graduate schools invest considerably and obtain state support to explore interdisciplinary research work—ranging from the application and advancement of technology-focused solutions to real-world issues to the exhaustive exploration of disorders and diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer's.

Below is a link to our ranking report:
https://www.gradschoolcenter.com/graduate-research-centers-making-real-difference/

We chose these schools based on the current and potential positive impact they make on society. Whether in advancing human technology or solving problems for the Earth and humanity, these schools are all producing students who will change the world for the better.

The 20 Graduate Research Centers That Are Making a Real Difference consist of the following, listed in random order:

  • Center for Artificial Intelligence in Medicine and Imaging (Stanford University) - Stanford, California
  • Cornell Lab of Ornithology (Cornell University) - Ithaca, New York
  • Taub Institute for Research on Alzheimer's Disease & The Aging Brain (Columbia University) - New York City, New York
  • Pritzker Center for Strengthening Children and Families (UCLA) - Los Angeles, California
  • Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research (MIT) - Cambridge, Massachusetts
  • Duke Cardiovascular Research Center (Duke University) - Durham, North Carolina
  • Alzheimer's Disease Research Center (University of Pittsburgh) - Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania
  • Center for Semiconductor Manufacturing (University of Arizona) - Tucson, Arizona
  • Center for Sleep and Circadian Biology (Northwestern University)
  • Biomedical Imaging Center (University of Texas at Austin) - Austin, Texas
  • Genomics Center (University of Minnesota) - Minneapolis, Minnesota
  • Byrd Polar & Climate Research Center (Ohio State University) - Columbus, Ohio
  • Cochlear Center for Hearing & Public Health (Johns Hopkins University) - Baltimore, Maryland
  • Vanderbilt Kennedy Center (Vanderbilt University) - Nashville, Tennessee
  • Center for Coffee Research and Education (Texas A&M University) - College Station, Texas
  • Leonard Davis Institute of Health Economics (Penn) - Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
  • Yale Cancer Center (Yale University) - New Haven, Connecticut
  • Adaptive Intelligent Materials & Systems Center (AIMS – Arizona State University) - Tempe, Arizona
  • Blood Research Center (University of North Carolina Chapel Hill) - Chapel Hill, North Carolina
  • Center for Astrophysics (Harvard University) - Cambridge, Massachusetts

The 20 graduate research centers were chosen based on specific criteria to set the standards of excellence in research and education. According to our lead researcher, Wendy Pigford, "The research centers are a hub for groundbreaking discoveries where engineers, scientists, and other accomplished experts in their fields collaborate with fellows and graduate students to cultivate an atmosphere of excellence."

ABOUT GRAD SCHOOL CENTER

GradSchoolCenter.com employs a proven methodology to evaluate, measure, and review publicly available information on colleges and universities across the United States. In ranking the graduate schools offering master's, doctorate, and post-graduate certificates, we use a unique set of criteria, including cost, retention rates, graduation rates, student outcomes, and overall academic reputation.

GradSchoolCenter.com features in-depth graduate school and program reviews and rankings to provide students with the information they need to make informed decisions and navigate their graduate school journey with ease.

