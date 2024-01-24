Graduate School USA Selected for Pilot Initiative to Help Federal Agencies Train and Upskill Financial Managers

GSUSA Offers More than 200 Courses to Support 140,000 Federal Employees with Career Development

WASHINGTON, Jan. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that highlights its commitment to excellence in federal employee training, Graduate School USA (GSUSA) has been selected for a pilot initiative to help federal agencies train and upskill financial management workforce. GSUSA offers its extensive curriculum of financial management training courses to approximately 140,000 federal agency employees for career development.

The pilot program – the Career Planning and Training Tool (CPTT) – was created by the Chief Financial Officers Council (CFOC), which works collaboratively to improve financial management in the federal government. The CFOC is made up of the CFOs and Deputy CFOs of the largest U.S. federal agencies, plus many senior officials of the Office of Management and Budget (OMB), the Department of the Treasury, and the General Services Administration. The CFOC will promote the tool to member agencies as the one-stop destination for career pathing and employee development.

GSUSA will provide more than 200 courses aligned with the 54 CFOC competencies, including financial management, organizational and career development, project management, and human capital management.

"We are honored to be chosen for this pilot initiative and look forward to working even more closely with the CFOC to provide continuous learning opportunities to their financial teams," said Pepe Carreras, President of GSUSA. "GSUSA is made up of instructors who are expert practitioners in Federal Financial Management and governmental auditing, which is key to providing relevant and timely training to federal employees."

GSUSA has provided training to the CFOC member workforce previously and joins a select group of vendors for the CPTT initiative, after undergoing a rigorous selection process.

ABOUT GRADUATE SCHOOL USA (GSUSA)

Graduate School USA is a leading training provider to the federal workforce with an extensive portfolio of government agency customers. It serves the federal, state and local government workforce through customized contract training (B2G) and open enrollment (B2C) to government professionals. GSUSA, accredited by the Accrediting Council for Continuing Education & Training (ACCET), is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Public Education, Inc. (Nasdaq: APEI), which educates service-minded students by providing career-focused higher education and career learning.

