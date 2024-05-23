Graduates Have a Chance to Win a Free Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System to Celebrate their Independence

Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System with Innovative, Patented Sleep Technology is Perfect for any Recent Graduate's Bedroom

LEXINGTON, Ky., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Just as college graduates celebrate their independence and venture out into their new careers, Beyond-Sleep is offering grads a chance to win a free Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System.

"College graduates deserve a good night's sleep," said Robert Eskridge, executive deputy manager of Beyond-Sleep. "Whether they were sleeping on a dorm mattress, a friend's futon or a couch, it's time to celebrate their independence and upgrade their personal sleep space."

Beyond-Sleep, along with Zac Sang from The Zac Sang Show, is offering grads a chance to win a free Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System. Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System

The giveaway, hosted by The Zach Sang Show, begins on Monday, May 27 through Monday, July 8, 2024. Recent graduates can visit the Beyond Sleep website and sign up for email alerts. Once subscribed, they are eligible to win a free queen-sized Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System which includes a motorized adjustable base, valued at $3198.00.

"Our budget friendly, innovative Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System will elevate your sleep beyond the ordinary for the ultimate sleep concert and Independence Day giveaway," said Hayden Petersen, vice president, Beyond-Sleep.

The Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System is the first of its kind that features built-in subwoofers right inside the mattress. The subwoofers provide relaxing vibrations, and the two external speakers provide soothing sounds to help you wind down and fall asleep to create an immersive entertainment experience – whether it is music, movies, or sleep sounds. An adjustable, motorized base also offers independent head and foot adjustments.

Key Features about the Beyond-Sleep VibraSonic Sleep System :

Patented sleep-tech transforms your bedroom into an entertainment hub for immersive experiences and a deeper sleep.

Six built-In subwoofers inside the mattress and two external speakers offer premium-quality sound for gamers, music, podcasts, and audiobook enthusiasts.

Bluetooth ® technology allows you to connect to your favorite devices.

technology allows you to connect to your favorite devices. 12" mattress comprised of multiple layers of comfort memory foam provides the perfect balance of plushness and support.

Multiple massage modes and sounds imbedded in the mattress allow a deeper sleep.

Immerse in enhanced gameplay with the built-in subwoofer; game comfortably (and longer) with the adjustable base.

Wirelessly control your comfort with a motorized adjustable base (optional) that offers a zero-gravity mode, anti-snore mode and head and foot adjustment.

About Star Seeds Co. Ltd: Founded in April 1990, Star Seeds is a privately-owned company specializing in the manufacturing of adjustable bases and mattress products. With over 30 years of experience, Star Seeds operates five vertically integrated factories in central Taiwan, boasting over 1 million square feet of manufacturing space and employing over four hundred dedicated professionals. Star Seeds distributes its products globally through partnerships with leading mattress manufacturers, distributors, and retail stores.

About Beyond-Sleep: Launched in 2022, Beyond-Sleep allows Star Seeds to push boundaries and explore new markets, while still providing custom solutions through its private label programs. Along with the release of the VibraSonic brand, Star Seeds has also emphasized providing additional services to its wholesale and retail partners including domestic warehousing and warranty service for its products. Experience the future of sleep tech. View more information at Beyond-Sleep.

Contest rules for the Beyond-Sleep Independence Day Bed Bundle Giveaway can be found here.

For more information, contact:

Cathy Lewandowski

CLEWED IN PUBLICITY

(615) 804-6241

[email protected]

SOURCE Beyond-Sleep