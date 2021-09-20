Grady Earns National Recognition for Efforts to Improve Heart Failure Management

ATLANTA, Sept. 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System has received the American Heart Association's Gold Plus Get With The Guidelines®-Heart Failure Quality Achievement Award. The honor recognizes Grady for the hospital's commitment to ensuring heart failure patients receive the most appropriate treatment according to nationally recognized, research-based guidelines founded in the latest scientific evidence. The goal is to expedite recovery and reduce hospital readmissions for heart failure patients.

"Grady is dedicated to improving the quality of care for our patients with heart failure by implementing the American Heart Association's Get With The Guidelines-Heart Failure initiative," said Annie Cheek, Vice President Heart & Vascular Services, Grady Health System. "The end goal is to ensure more people can experience longer, healthier lives."

Each year program participants demonstrate how their organization has committed to providing quality care for heart failure patients. In addition to following treatment guidelines, participants also provide education to patients to help them manage their heart failure once at home. There are six levels of achievement – Gold Plus, Gold, Silver Plus, Silver, Bronze and Participating.

"We are pleased to recognize Grady for their commitment to heart failure care," said Clyde W. Yancy, M.D., MSc, MACC, FAHA, MACP, FHFSA, national chairperson of the American Heart Association Heart Failure systems of care advisory group and chief, division of cardiology at Northwestern University, Feinberg School of Medicine. "Hospitals that follow Get With The Guidelines protocols often see fewer readmissions and lower mortality rates – a win for healthcare systems, families and communities."

Grady is also recognized on the association's Target: Heart FailureSM Honor Roll. Hospitals are required to meet specific criteria that improves medication adherence, provides early follow-up care and coordination and enhances patient education. The goal is to reduce hospital readmissions and help patients improve their quality of life in managing this chronic condition.

Additionally, Grady received the Association's Target: Type 2 Diabetes Honor Roll award. To qualify for this recognition, hospitals must meet quality measures developed with more than 90% of compliance for 12 consecutive months for the "Overall Diabetes Cardiovascular Initiative Composite Score."

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta's premier Level 1 trauma center – the metro area's only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state's first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.

