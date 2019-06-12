Grady Health System establishes Marcus Stroke Scholars Program

ATLANTA, June 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System is proud to announce its new Marcus Stroke Scholars Program. Designed to develop the academic careers of the most promising vascular neurologists, the up to four-year program at Grady's Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center will focus on enhancing each scholar's subspecialty and research skills in cerebrovascular disease.

The program was established in honor of philanthropist Bernie Marcus, whose generous support of Grady led to the establishment of the renowned Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center, one of the busiest neuroendovascular procedure and research centers in the world.

"In celebration of his 90th birthday, what better way to honor Bernie Marcus than to announce our commitment to his goal of advancing stroke care," said John Haupert, Grady president and CEO. "The stroke scholars program will bring some of the brightest minds in the medical profession together at Grady and allow the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center to have an even greater impact on the future of stroke treatment and patient care."

The first Marcus Stroke Scholar is Dr. Brendan Eby, who joins the Grady vascular neurology team in July.

"We are very excited to welcome Dr. Eby. He trained at the prestigious program at Washington University in St. Louis, arguably one of the very best in the world. He is one of the most promising junior vascular neurologists in the nation," said Dr. Michael Frankel, chief of neurology and director of Grady's Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center, and professor & director of vascular neurology, Emory School of Medicine.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the nation. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, six neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency services, Grady is Atlanta's premier Level I trauma center – the metro area's only nationally verified Level 1 center. Grady EMS serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta, South Fulton County communities, and numerous counties across Georgia. It also operates the state's first Mobile Stroke Unit, taking cutting-edge pre-hospital care directly to patients. Grady's American Burn Association/American College of Surgeons verified Burn Center is one of only two in the state. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. Grady has earned the prestigious Stage 7 on the HIMSS Analytics Electronic Medical Record Adoption Model - Georgia's first adult acute care hospital to earn the highest rating for improving patient care and safety through health information technology.

