Grady Names Anthony Saul Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer

ATLANTA, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grady Health System, one of the country's largest safety-net health systems and home to Atlanta's only Level 1 trauma center, announced Thursday that Anthony Saul, MBA, FACHE, has been promoted to Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer/Chief Financial Officer.

Anthony Saul, Sr. EVP & COO/CFO at Grady

In this role, Saul will oversee day-to-day operations. He will continue to provide financial leadership for the health system, which includes Grady Memorial Hospital, Correll Pavilion, and seven neighborhood health centers. He will play a pivotal role in improving operational efficiency within the health system to enhance the patient experience.

"Anthony has been an invaluable asset to our executive leadership team and has a passion for our mission of improving the health of our community," said John Haupert, president and CEO of Grady. "His new COO role will allow him to work alongside our care teams to drive forward our goal of providing the highest quality of care possible to Atlanta and the Southeast region."

Before his current role, Saul served as Grady's Chief Financial Officer since 2021. He was responsible for the fiscal management of more than $400 million in capital projects, including the $237 million Correll Pavilion, Grady's outpatient facility, which opened in 2023. He was also the Senior Vice President of Finance for several years. Before joining Grady, Saul held a dual role for LCMC Health as Vice President of Finance for the health system and CFO of one of the system hospitals.

"I look forward to collaborating with our talented healthcare team to continue elevating the care we deliver to our patients," Saul said. "As Grady continues to grow and expand access to healthcare for the community we are privileged to serve, we are committed to ensuring exceptional patient-centered care."

Saul earned a Master of Business Administration from the University of Memphis and his Bachelor of Science in Finance and Accounting from Nicholls State University. He is a Fellow of the American College of Healthcare Executives.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, seven neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate. With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in North Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center. Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/ .

