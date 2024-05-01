Grady Receives Highest Maternal Care Verification from The Joint Commission

ATLANTA, May 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Joint Commission's Maternal Levels of Care (MLC) Verification program, offered in collaboration with the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists (ACOG), has named Grady Health System as a Level IV maternal care verified facility.

As a Level IV facility, the highest designation, Grady demonstrated its on-site medical and surgical care for the most complex maternal conditions and critically ill pregnant women and fetuses throughout antepartum, intrapartum, and postpartum care.

Grady Memorial Hospital

Grady underwent a comprehensive on-site review to verify the level of care provided. During the verification visit, its capabilities related to maternity care were evaluated and compliance with hospital policies was reviewed.

"This verification illustrates Grady's dedication to ensuring mothers and their babies receive the highest quality care possible," said Nicole Lescota, vice president of Women's Services at Grady. "We are committed to providing risk-appropriate care to help improve maternal health outcomes."

The MLC Verification program provides an objective assessment of a facility's capabilities and verifies that a hospital has the expertise, equipment, and resources in place for a patient's specific needs and risk level.

"The Joint Commission commends Grady Health System for being named a Level IV maternal care verified facility and for its efforts to standardize maternal care and reduce maternal morbidity and mortality," says Ken Grubbs, DNP, MBA, RN, executive vice president of Accreditation and Certification Operations and chief nursing officer, The Joint Commission. "The Maternal Levels of Care Verification program will help Grady strengthen regionalized care for mothers and babies in its community."

The MLC Verification program was developed using ACOG's Levels of Maternal Care Obstetric Care Consensus (OCC) clinical guidance, which includes comprehensive uniform definitions, a standardized description of maternity facility capabilities and personnel, and a framework for integrated systems that address maternal health needs. To learn more, visit The Joint Commission website.

About Grady Health System

Grady Health System is one of the largest safety net health systems in the United States. Grady consists of the 953-bed Grady Memorial Hospital, seven neighborhood health centers, Crestview Health & Rehabilitation Center, Correll Pavilion, and Children's Healthcare of Atlanta at Hughes Spalding, which is operated as a Children's affiliate.

With its nationally acclaimed emergency medical services, Grady is Atlanta's only Level I trauma center and serves as the 911 ambulance provider for the city of Atlanta. Grady's Walter L. Ingram Burn Center is the leading burn center in North Georgia. And the Marcus Stroke and Neuroscience Center is a Joint Commission designated Advanced Comprehensive Stroke Center.

Other key services/distinctions include Grady's Regional Perinatal Center with its Neonatal Intensive Care Unit, Georgia's first Cancer Center for Excellence, The Avon Comprehensive Breast Center, the Georgia Comprehensive Sickle Cell Center, and the Ponce de Leon Center - one of the top HIV/AIDS outpatient clinics in the country. Grady is one of an elite group of hospitals to earn the Baby-Friendly USA international recognition as a Baby-Friendly Designated birth facility. For more information, visit http://www.gradyhealth.org/.

SOURCE Grady Health System