Grafton County, NH and eX² Technology Kick Off Construction of an NTIA-Funded Middle-Mile Fiber Optic Network

GRAFTON COUNTY, N.H., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- eX² Technology , a Vivacity company and a single source solution for those seeking to build, scale or future proof their communications infrastructure, the Grafton County Board of Commissioners and the Grafton County Broadband Committee came together to celebrate the official construction kickoff of an over 200-mile, $17 million fiber optic middle-mile network to expand broadband throughout Grafton County, New Hampshire.

The Grafton County middle-mile project is a critical anchor point in bringing reliable, high-speed internet access to unserved and underserved Grafton County communities. The middle-mile backbone will link to 25 municipalities within the county and a key connection point at Plymouth State University. It will also support future tie-ins to networks in adjacent New Hampshire counties and within the State of Vermont.

"The Grafton County Board of Commissioners is very pleased to bring high-speed fiber optic access to our underserved and unserved areas. We heard from numerous constituencies – students, educators and businesspeople – on the need for reliable connectivity. We're proud to be a part of it," said Wendy A. Piper, Chair, Grafton County Board of Commissioners.

A celebration commemorating the start of construction took place on November 19, 2024, at the Grafton County Complex with community members and elected officials in attendance.

"Access to reliable broadband is no longer a luxury — it's a necessity in today's digitally dependent world," said Julie Libby, County Administrator, Grafton County. "To witness the start of construction on the County's middle-mile network is to witness a giant step forward for our community. We're proud to be one step closer in connecting our residents and businesses with high-speed connectivity and doing so with a partner we trust."

eX² Technology was selected by the Grafton County Board of Commissioners to design and build the middle-mile network in 2021. The company designed and is constructing the middle-mile infrastructure as an open-access network that will allow for internet service providers to build connections to homes and businesses.

"As a broadband expansion advocate, eX² understands the true significance of this project," said Jay Jorgensen, Chief Operating Officer, eX² Technology. "It's an exciting time that solidifies the beginning of new connectivity opportunities that will enable ongoing economic growth and development, enriched education and telehealth technologies, enhanced governmental services and more."

The project is being partially funded through the National Telecommunications and Information Administration's (NTIA) Enabling Middle Mile Broadband Infrastructure grant program , totaling $12 million in funding.

The construction phase will continue over the next several months. The project is expected to be completed in December 2025.

