GRAFTON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE JOINS TEAMSTERS

Public Safety Officials in New Hampshire Gain Union Protections

NORTH HAVERHILL, N.H., Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Workers at the Grafton County Sheriff's Office have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 633 in Manchester. These 24 workers serve as sheriff's deputies, dispatchers, and administrative assistants.

"Local 633 is proud to represent the largest density of law enforcement groups of any union in New Hampshire," said Jeffrey Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 633. "We are pleased to welcome another group of essential public safety workers to the Teamsters. We look forward to getting these workers a contract that provides them with the same strong protections they provide to Grafton County communities."

"The members of the Grafton County Sheriff's Department are very excited about the formation of our union body," the new members said in a joint statement. "We couldn't be more thankful for the guidance and assistance of Local 633 in achieving this milestone. We look forward to a future of having a voice at the table and having the strength and professionalism of Local 633 by our side."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 4,700 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633.com.

Kara Deniz, (202) 497-6610
[email protected]

SOURCE Teamsters Local 633

