SCHOOL BUS WORKERS IN BEDFORD ORGANIZE WITH TEAMSTERS

Drivers, Monitors at Student Transportation of America Secure Union Representation

BEDFORD, N.H., April 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bus drivers and monitors at Student Transportation of America (STA) in Bedford have voted overwhelmingly to join Teamsters Local 633. The 55 workers provide student transportation for the Bedford School District.

"Congratulations to STA Bedford workers for making their voices heard and securing Teamsters representation," said Jeff Padellaro, Secretary-Treasurer of Local 633 in Manchester. "Their work is invaluable to the Bedford community and must be rewarded with a strong union contract. We are proud to welcome another group of bus workers to Local 633 and we are looking forward to helping them secure their first Teamsters contract."

"On behalf of all STA Bedford drivers and monitors, I'd like to thank Alyssa Croteau from Local 633 and Traci St. Clair from Local 340 for their support in this organizing campaign," said Dan Battistelli, a bus driver at STA Bedford. "We voted to join the Teamsters because we know they will negotiate future contracts that promote our rights and a safe and fair atmosphere in the workplace. We all know that we deliver the most precious cargo there is—your children—to and from school every day and we deserve a fair contract."

Chartered in 1934, Teamsters Local 633 represents more than 5,200 workers in New Hampshire in several different sectors. For more information, visit teamsters633.com.

