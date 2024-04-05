Graham Capital Wealth Management Expands with Launch of Regis Tax and Accounting, LLC

Distinguished industry veteran David Gearhart, J.D., CPA, will lead the newly established tax preparation and accounting company

TAMPA, Fla., April 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC, (Graham Capital) an independent Registered Investment Advisor with offices in the District of Columbia, Tampa and Sarasota, Florida, proudly announces the addition of Regis Tax and Accounting, LLC, a comprehensive tax and accounting firm serving individual and corporate clients. Tax and accounting industry veteran David Gearhart, J.D., CPA, will lead the new sister organization as it works in conjunction with Graham Capital to provide investors with a truly holistic suite of financial and tax planning services.

"Recognizing the growing demand for expert tax professionals, we have strategically decided to invest in bringing a highly qualified tax professional like Mr. Gearhart into our family of companies," said Stash Graham, managing director of Graham Capital. "As a highly qualified tax attorney and CPA, his diverse skillset will be a welcome supplement to the services we currently offer, and our clients only stand to benefit with someone of his caliber now on our team."

Based in Graham Capital's Tampa and Sarasota offices, Mr. Gearhart will use his extensive experience in tax law and analysis to assist individuals with tax preparation, estate planning consultations and other tax-related needs. For business owner clients, he will utilize his specialties in corporate transactional law, tax consulting, commercial litigation, and corporate finance to provide bookkeeping, payroll, auditing, corporate tax preparation and other accounting services.

"I am excited to join this team of highly-qualified financial professionals and look forward to helping our clients navigate complex tax-related situations to better preserve their wealth and hopefully give them more peace of mind," said David Gearhart, J.D., CPA, and manager of Regis Tax and Accounting. "We recognize that tax season can be an extremely stressful time of year for many people, so we are committed to providing personalized guidance and comprehensive support every step of the way."

Mr. Gearhart has an impressive 30+ years of experience as an accountant and tax attorney, having held key roles at esteemed organizations such as Summit Wealth Management and Morgan Stanley. His expertise extends beyond accounting, as he is also an accomplished attorney with a track record of representing clients in matters involving the IRS.

If you are interested in scheduling an initial consultation with Mr. Gearhart or for more information about Regis Tax and Accounting, visit: www.RegisTax.com

About Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC

Graham Capital Wealth Management, LLC is an independent Registered Investment Advisor founded in 2016 with offices in the District of Columbia, Tampa and Sarasota, Florida. Led by managing director, Stash Graham and vice president, Michael Berkhahn, CFP®, the team at Graham Capital Wealth Management specializes in providing investment management strategies for high net-worth families, foundations and pension plans. Through its sophisticated, active and institutionalized approach to investing, the RIA helps pre-retirees and retirees develop highly customized portfolios that are unique to each individual's goals, needs and risk tolerance. For more information visit www.GrahamCapitalWealth.com.

