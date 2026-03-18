GRAHAM MEDIA GROUP EXPANDS STEPHANIE SLAGLE'S ROLE TO VICE PRESIDENT, CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER AND GENERAL MANAGER OF WDIV LOCAL 4

Seasoned Digital Innovator and Revenue Leader to Bring Transformational Vision to Detroit's NBC Affiliate

DETROIT, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Graham Media Group today announced that Stephanie Slagle has been appointed Vice President, Chief Revenue Officer and General Manager of WDIV Local 4, Detroit's NBC affiliate. Slagle, who has served as the company's Vice President and Chief Revenue Officer, expands her leadership to include full oversight of one of the country's most respected local television stations.

Slagle is a rare kind of broadcast leader — one who carries the instincts of a legacy media veteran and the urgency of a digital entrepreneur. Over a career spanning more than 30 years, she has held roles ranging from Research Director and New Media Sales Director to Director of Digital Strategy and Chief Innovation Officer, building a uniquely comprehensive command of both the business and the craft of local media. Her defining characteristic, however, is not her résumé — it is her track record of building things that didn't exist before.

Stephanie Slagle named VP, CRO and General Manager of WDIV Local 4 in Detroit Post this

In 2017, while at Dispatch Broadcast Group, Slagle founded and launched Pixelent Digital, a full-service digital agency embedded within WBNS-TV that delivered data-driven results across brand strategy, programmatic display, connected TV, native advertising, search, social, and more. It was a bold bet — a startup inside a legacy broadcaster — and it worked.

"Stephanie has built a digital agency from the ground up inside a traditional broadcast company — and made it work," said Catherine Badalamente, President & CEO of Graham Media Group. "She understands legacy media's greatest strengths — trusted journalism, deep community roots, and loyal audiences — and she knows how to layer digital capability and innovation on top of that foundation in ways that create real business results. WDIV Local 4 is in extraordinary hands."

During her nine years with Dispatch Broadcast Group — acquired by TEGNA in 2019 — Slagle built and managed digital departments across WBNS-TV, WBNS Radio, and The Columbus Dispatch. Among her milestones: leading WBNS to become the first station in the Columbus market to launch an OTT channel, years before streaming became a boardroom priority across the industry.

Since joining Graham Media Group in 2019, Slagle has led revenue-generating strategy for the company, advancing key strategic initiatives and building a scalable, high-performing sales organization that leverages data, technology, and an integrated approach to audience engagement.

"I believe deeply in local media — in its purpose, its power, and its future," said Slagle. "WDIV Local 4 is one of the great local news brands in this country, and I am honored to help lead it forward. The opportunity in front of us is to take everything that makes this station trusted and essential — and build the digital infrastructure, the revenue innovation, and the team culture that ensures it remains that way for the next generation. I can't wait to get to work."

Slagle resides in Michigan with her husband, Jay Slagle.

About Graham Media Group: Graham Media Group is the authentic, local voice passionately informing and celebrating our communities. Comprising seven local media powerhouses—KPRC (Houston), WDIV (Detroit), WSLS (Roanoke), KSAT (San Antonio), WKMG (Orlando), WJXT (Jacksonville), and WCWJ (Jacksonville)—plus Graham Digital, Omne, and Social News Desk, we deliver local news, programming, advertising solutions, and digital media tools across television, online, mobile, streaming, podcasts, and audio devices. Our dynamic, local brands extend well beyond traditional broadcast television, helping to inform, celebrate, and knit together the communities we serve. Headquartered in Detroit, Graham Media Group is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC).

Learn more at www.grahammedia.com.

SOURCE Graham Media Group