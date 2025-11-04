Graham Packaging Selects SENTINEL Label Printing Automation Software, Replacing Loftware Print Server

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- TEKLYNX International, known globally for helping companies barcode better with reliable labeling software and customer support, published a new case study highlighting the successful software implementation with Graham Packaging, a leader in the design, manufacture, and sale of custom and sustainable food, beverage, household, and automotive containers.

Graham Packaging replaces LPS with SENTINEL label printing automation software.

Graham Packaging chose SENTINEL label printing automation software to replace its previous system, Loftware Print Server (LPS), which was retired at the end of 2024. Operational continuity and budget were the major decision factors. They compared the functionality and cost of their current product to various alternatives and saw TEKLYNX as the front-runner to meet their various needs.

"SENTINEL best met our requirements, having enough similarities to LPS to allow us to continue using our processes, but was more cost-effective," said Noah Davis, IT Analyst at Graham Packaging.

With SENTINEL's low-code integration method, Graham Packaging could maintain existing system architecture without disruption or significant customization. Using the same connections and file drop workflows, they migrated with very few changes.

With TEKLYNX, Graham Packaging is:

Saving money on software and license expenses

Hosting SENTINEL on-premises (private server)

Integrating label printing with SAP

Printing uninterrupted to 150+ printers

Designing clearer and more modern labels

Achieving 99% labeling accuracy

Replacing LPS with SENTINEL resulted in consistent labeling, smarter spending, and positioned Graham Packaging for scalable growth.

"This project is a great example of how we prioritize our customers," said Bill McCluskey, Enterprise Executive at TEKLYNX Americas. "We worked closely with Noah and the Graham Packaging team to understand their unique needs and identify a solution that aligned with their existing processes, avoided unnecessary costs, and ensured a smooth transition. The collaboration was strong from day one, and we look forward to continuing our partnership and supporting their growth."

Read the full TEKLYNX customer success story at teklynx.com/graham-packaging.

About TEKLYNX International

TEKLYNX International helps supply chains work better. Today, more than 750,000 companies in over 170 countries trust TEKLYNX integrated barcode and RFID label design products and the people behind its solutions to make barcode labeling operations efficient, accurate, secure, and industry compliant. With over 30 years of experience, TEKLYNX is the global leader because of its reliable software and superior customer support. To learn more about how the TEKLYNX community helps companies across industries worldwide, visit teklynx.com or call TEKLYNX in your region. Barcode Better™ with TEKLYNX.

