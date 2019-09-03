Grain Completes Sale of U.S. Tower Portfolio to American Tower

WASHINGTON, Sept. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain") has completed the sale of its nationwide portfolio of wireless communications assets to American Tower. Through this transaction, American Tower will acquire approximately 400 towers and other related property interests, comprising one of the largest privately-held wireless portfolios in the U.S.

Grain, a leading Washington, D.C.-based private equity firm focused on the global communications sector, strategically built this portfolio of tower assets in tier-two and tier-three markets now benefitting from increased carrier activity and network densification. During Grain's ownership, the operational and business development initiatives for the sites have been underpinned by the team's deep industry experience and a disciplined approach to growth and value creation.

David J. Grain, Founder and CEO of Grain Management, commented, "Grain's strategic objective of assembling a portfolio of significant scale poised for future growth has resulted in a sale that realizes substantial value for our limited partners. Further, this transition positions the Grain team to continue to focus on other active and potential investments as dynamic market conditions create meaningful opportunities for outperformance."

MVP Capital, LLC and Lazard Middle Market LLC served as financial advisors to Grain in connection with this transaction and Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About Grain Management

Grain Management, LLC is a leading private equity firm focused on investments in the global communications sector. The firm was founded in 2007 with the objective of bringing a differentiated approach to the industry characterized by expansive sector knowledge, rigorous analytics, and dedicated, in-house operating and financial professionals. Grain is directed by a team of highly experienced investment professionals with deep industry knowledge and a specialized skill set, marked by extensive operating history, quantitative and analytical proficiency, and regulatory expertise. For more information visit graingp.com.

