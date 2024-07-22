Grain Management and 123NET Complete Investment Transaction

SOUTHFIELD, Mich., July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Grain Management, LLC ("Grain" or the "Firm"), a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry, announced today that it has completed its previously announced acquisition of a majority investment in 123NET, a premier commercial and residential fiber internet, data center interconnectivity and colocation, and business voice services provider based in Michigan. This partnership is a continuation of the Firm's industry-specialist approach to creating value through investments in fiber and data center technology.

Since its founding in 1995, 123NET has invested in Michigan's infrastructure, partnering with communities and carriers to enhance fiber networks throughout the state, building an expansive 3,100 route mile network including long haul and dense metro fiber network in Michigan's largest cities. 123NET's network is further enhanced by Michigan's largest carrier hotel, which houses the Detroit Internet Exchange ("DET-iX"), the seventh largest exchange point by throughput in North America. Its data center portfolio includes four high-density data centers in metro Detroit and Grand Rapids.

"The network infrastructure that 123NET provides to businesses, residents, and communities throughout the state is critical, and we're proud to be one of the Midwest's largest and most trusted telecom enterprises," said Dan Irvin, 123NET Chief Executive Officer. "Our partnership with Grain and its knowledgeable team of professionals is the next step on our growth trajectory and will allow us to do even more to improve connectivity in Michigan."

"Grain is thrilled to be collaborating with the accomplished executive team at 123NET," said Raghav Nayar, Managing Director at Grain. "Their data-driven approach to growth and innovation combined with their commitment to community is inspiring. We believe that 123NET's culture aligns perfectly with Grain's commitment to precision and innovation, and to our dedication to creating sustainable value in our interconnected world."

Bank Street Group LLC served as financial advisor and Greenberg Traurig, LLP served as legal counsel to 123NET in connection with the transaction. Baker Botts L.L.P. served as legal counsel to Grain in connection with the transaction.

About 123NET

123NET is a Michigan-based Internet Service Provider (ISP) focused on equipping businesses with an industry-leading data center, network, and voice services. Over a dozen Fortune 500 companies and thousands of Michigan businesses trust 123NET to provide them with world-class connectivity. Home of the Detroit Internet Exchange (DET-iX) and the Grand Rapids Internet Exchange (GRR-iX), 123NET operates one of the largest carrier-neutral data centers and peers with technology leaders such as Google, AWS, GM and others.

About Grain Management

Founded in 2007, Grain Management is a leading, global investment firm. We believe broadband and digital infrastructure are foundational to the tech-enabled transformation occurring across all industries and facets of society. Our global team of seasoned and diverse professionals share a collective passion for the power of connectivity to strengthen communities and unlock human potential for all.

We specialize in digital infrastructure and are a trusted solutions provider to the broadband and communications industry. Our unique combination of sector knowledge, experience as operators, and disciplined analytical approach guide our differentiated investment strategy across fiber networks, data centers, wireless spectrum, cell towers, as well as managed and infrastructure services. For more information visit www.graingp.com.

Contacts:

Grain Public Relations

[email protected]

123NET Public Relations

Danielle Pink, 123NET Director of Marketing, [email protected]

Patrick Liebler, Liebler Group PR, [email protected]

SOURCE Grain Management, LLC